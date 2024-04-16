Ostendio Welcomes Renowned Channel Evangelist, Ken Varrone, as Chief Executive Officer

Summary

MCLEAN, Va., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio , a leading provider of integrated security, compliance, and risk management solutions, today announces the appointment of Ken Varrone as Chief Executive Officer.

Varrone, an accomplished and visionary leader, brings 15 years of channel and integrated security and risk management experience to Ostendio. With a proven track record of driving innovation to scale growth for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Varrone's leadership will bolster Ostendio's mission to elevate security programs for MSPs and Managed Service Security Providers (MSSPs) to help them mitigate cybersecurity and associated financial risk, increase operational efficiency, and drive revenue growth.

"The Ostendio platform paves the way for MSPs seeking new ways to enhance client value. With the escalating demand for security and compliance management solutions, our mission is to meet that demand head-on. We're committed to prioritizing the client experience with a people-first approach to their security, compliance, and risk programs," said Ken Varrone, CEO of Ostendio.

In Varrone's previous role as Chief Product Officer at Sourcepass, a leading MSP, he successfully scaled organizational growth from pre-revenue to $100+ million in annual revenue. His deep understanding and commitment to enabling enterprise-level governance, risk, and compliance solutions for the SMB and mid-market aligns perfectly with Ostendio's core value of making everyone secure, making him the ideal cultural fit for the organization.

Varrone's passion for embracing cutting-edge technologies and services and fostering a culture of security for each member of the organization will be instrumental in driving Ostendio's continued growth and market leadership. Under his guidance, Ostendio will reach new heights and create lasting value for MSPs, their clients, auditors, and every constituent across the extended corporate ecosystem.

Varrone's vision for the company centers around community and client feedback that drives the roadmap for the Ostendio platform. With this clear direction, Ostendio is poised to tackle the challenges of the ever-evolving governance, risk, and compliance landscape to build, operate, and showcase security compliance, and capitalize on emerging channel opportunities.

About Ostendio

Ostendio is the only integrated security and risk management platform that leverages the strength of your greatest asset. Your people. Ostendio delivers an easy-to-use, cost-effective platform that allows you to assess risk, create and manage critical policies and procedures, empower your people to be secure with security awareness training, and monitor continuous compliance across 250+ security frameworks. With deep customization, advanced intelligence, and flexible controls, you're always audit-ready, always secure, and always able to take on what's next.

Ostendio is an authorized HITRUST Readiness Licensee.

