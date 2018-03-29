Osteoarthritis Market Spotlight: 2018-2028 - Key Pipeline and Marketed Drugs, Clinical Trials, Upcoming and Regulatory Events & Patent Information

This Market Spotlight report covers the Osteoarthritis market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts

Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2016, there were 301.6 million prevalent cases of osteoarthritis (knee and hip) in adults aged 30 years and older worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 352.2 million by 2025.

Global prevalence of osteoarthritis is estimated to be 8.2%. The majority of approved drugs in the osteoarthritis space target cyclooxygenases (COX-1, COX-2, and COX-3). Osteoarthritis therapies are commonly administered via the oral route, with a few products being available in topical and transdermal formulations.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for osteoarthritis are in Phase II. Therapies in mid and late-stage development for osteoarthritis focus on a wide variety of targets. Among these therapies, Consensi is closest to market. The majority of the pipeline drugs in mid-to-late-stage development for osteoarthritis are administered via the intra-articular route.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the osteoarthritis space include topline Phase III and Phase II trial results, and the FDA decisions on an NDA.

There were 35 licensing and asset acquisition activities involving osteoarthritis drugs during 2013-17. The $454m license agreement between Novartis and XOMA, pursuant to which Novartis was granted a worldwide, exclusive, royalty-bearing license to XOMA's gevokizumab program, was the largest deal during the 2013-2017 period.

Cymbalta's sales peaked in 2013 before declining due to generic erosion. While Cymbalta was once a blockbuster therapy, the majority of sales were for indications other than osteoarthritis.

The clinical trials distribution across Phases I-IV indicates that the majority of drugs are in Phases I-II, with 56.9% of trials in Phases I-II and 43.2% in Phases III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of osteoarthritis clinical trials globally, followed by the UK and Germany . Pfizer has the highest number of completed clinical trials for osteoarthritis, and also leads industry sponsors with the highest number of overall clinical trials for osteoarthritis, followed by Sanofi and Merck & Co.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Takeaways



2 Disease Background



3 Treatment



4 Epidemiology



5 Marketed Drugs



6 Pipeline Drugs



7 Key Upcoming Events



8 Key Regulatory Events



9 Licensing And Asset Acquisition Deals



10 Parent Patents



11 Revenue Opportunity



12 Clinical Trial Landscape



13 Bibliography



Companies Mentioned



Novartis

XOMA

Sanofi

Merck & Co

Mitsubishi

Flexion

Limited Japan

