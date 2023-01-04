Osteoarthritis Market To Exhibit Growth at a Paltry CAGR of 4.4% in the United States During the Study Period (2019-2032), Assesses DelveInsight

The dynamics of the osteoarthritis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and also expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecasted period of 2022–2032. At a global level, some key players in the therapeutic osteoarthritis market are Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Amzell, and others.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Osteoarthritis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, osteoarthritis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Osteoarthritis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the osteoarthritis market size in the US was approximately USD 16.6 billion in 2021.

in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total osteoarthritis cases in the US were approximately 38 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading osteoarthritis companies such as Novartis, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Centrexion Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Organogenesis, Kolon Tissuegene, Paradigm Biopharma, Novo Nordisk, Amzell, Nature Cell, Tissuetech, Techfields Pharma, Sorrento Therapeutics, Trialspark, AKL Research & Development, Medipost, Medivir, Anika Therapeutics, Bioventus, Flexion Therapeutics, Ono Pharmaceutical, Seikagaku, Orthogenrx, Zimmer Biomet, Fidia Farmaceutici, Hanmi Pharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Meiji Pharma, and others are developing novel osteoarthritis drugs that can be available in the osteoarthritis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel osteoarthritis drugs that can be available in the osteoarthritis market in the coming years. The promising osteoarthritis therapies in the pipeline include AMPION, TLC599, CNTX-4975, LORECIVIVINT (SM04690), AMNIOFIX, RENU (AMNIOTIC SUSPENSION ALLOGRAFT), INVOSSA (TG-C), ZILOSUL (PENTOSAN POLYSULFATE SODIUM), WEGOVY (SEMAGLUTIDE), AMZ-001, JOINTSTEM, X0002, RTX (RESINIFERATOXIN), SPRIFERMIN, APPA, CARTISTEM, MIV-711 , and others.

and others. In November 2022 , MiMedx announced their advanced engagement with the US FDA for the company's next knee OA registrational study with its micronized dehydrated human amnion chorion membrane ("mdHACM") product.

announced their advanced engagement with the US FDA for the company's next knee OA registrational study with its micronized dehydrated human amnion chorion membrane ("mdHACM") product. In July 2022 , Medipost announced that they are gearing up for Phase III trials in the US of its stem cell therapy for the treatment of knee articular damage in patients with OA.

, announced that they are gearing up for Phase III trials in the US of its stem cell therapy for the treatment of knee articular damage in patients with OA. In May 2021 , Techfields began a Phase III trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of X0002 Spray in the relief of pain for subjects with Osteoarthritis of the Knee based on the excellent results from the Phase II trial in China .

, began a Phase III trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of X0002 Spray in the relief of pain for subjects with Osteoarthritis of the Knee based on the excellent results from the Phase II trial in . In January 2021 , ReNu received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation by the US FDA for Knee OA.

received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation by the US FDA for Knee OA. In July 2020 , the FDA granted fast-track designation to X0002 for pain relief of osteoarthritis in the knee and the lower back.

Osteoarthritis Overview

Osteoarthritis (OA), also known as a degenerative joint disease (DJD), is the most common type of arthritis, affecting millions of people worldwide. It happens when the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones wears down over time.

Although osteoarthritis can affect any joint in the body, it most commonly affects joints in the hands, knees, hips, and spine, and it is more likely to develop as people age, though it can occur in adults of any age. There are two types of osteoarthritis: primary and secondary.

The most common osteoarthritis symptoms are joint pain, stiffness in the joints, loss of flexibility, reduced range of motion, tenderness or discomfort when pressing the affected areas with fingers, inflammation, crackling, clicking, or popping sound when joints are moved, bone spurs or extra lumps of bone, which are usually painless. A complete history of osteoarthritis symptoms and an examination of the joints can be used to diagnose osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 38 million cases of osteoarthritis in the US in 2021.

As per the analysis, a higher percentage of gender-specific distribution of osteoarthritis was observed among the female population than the male population in the US in 2021.

The osteoarthritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalent Population

Joint site-specific Distribution

Gender-specific Distribution

Age-specific Distribution

Severity-specific Distribution

Osteoarthritis Treatment Market

There are currently several pharmacologic treatments available for managing OA-related pain and improving functional outcomes. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), intra-articular corticosteroids, intra-articular hyaluronic acid, and opioids are examples of common pharmacologic interventions used to help alleviate osteoarthritis symptoms. Nonpharmacological therapies, such as exercise, weight management, and adjunct therapies, should always be tried as the first line of osteoarthritis treatment. After non-pharmacological therapies, cyclooxygenase inhibitors (acetaminophen and NSAIDs) were historically the most commonly used medications. Opioids, corticoids, and viscosupplement are also used for osteoarthritis treatment.

HA injections provide viscous lubrication, have shocking absorbing properties, and have possible anti-inflammatory and antioxidant functions. Currently, hyaluronic acid (HA) formulations such as DUROLANE, GELSYN-3, CINGAL, MONOVISC, and others are available on the market for osteoarthritis treatment. Intra-articular corticosteroids have been used for decades to treat osteoarthritis pain and provide short-term relief. The efficacy of intra-articular corticosteroids in the literature varies. Zilretta was approved in 2017. It is a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension, a short-acting corticosteroid with anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties.

Osteoarthritis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

LNA043: NOVARTIS

AMPION: AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS

TLC599: TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY

LIPOSOME COMPANY CNTX-4975: CENTREXION THERAPEUTICS

LORECIVIVINT (SM04690): BIOSPLICE THERAPEUTICS

AMNIOFIX: MIMEDX

RENU (AMNIOTIC SUSPENSION ALLOGRAFT): ORGANOGENESIS

INVOSSA (TG-C): KOLON TISSUEGENE

ZILOSUL (PENTOSAN POLYSULFATE SODIUM): PARADIGM BIOPHARMA

WEGOVY (SEMAGLUTIDE): NOVO NORDISK

AMZ-001: AMZELL

JOINTSTEM: NATURE CELL

TTAX03: TissueTech

X0002: TECHFIELDS PHARMA

RTX (RESINIFERATOXIN): SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS

SPRIFERMIN: MERCK KGAA/TRIALSPARK

APPA: AKL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

CARTISTEM: MEDIPOST

MIV-711: MEDIVIR

Osteoarthritis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the osteoarthritis market is anticipated to change in the future owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and others. Moreover, the anticipated launch of emerging therapies will boost the osteoarthritis market growth.

Companies are now heavily investing in developing disease-modifying therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis, which will fill a significant unmet need. Sales of single injection joint function enhancing hyaluronic acid formulations are steadily increasing, and companies are looking to expand into new osteoarthritis markets to increase the profit of their single injection products.

As a result, profitable opportunities exist in countries where single-injection joint function enhancing drugs are unavailable. The osteoarthritis market is expanding due to an increase in the geriatric population and obesity.

However, certain factors are likely to impede the growth of the osteoarthritis market. One of the prominent factors is complicated diagnosis due to insufficient history, incorrect medical tests, and multiple diseases (comorbidities), which frequently lead to delayed or misdiagnosis.

Furthermore, severe osteoarthritis necessitates highly invasive surgical procedures such as total knee replacement. High surgery costs, which rise in tandem with disease burden. There is a need for osteoarthritis drugs that are inexpensive, non-addictive, easy to administer, and have no side effects, and upcoming osteoarthritis therapies may provide a solution to these issues.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Base Year 2019 Osteoarthritis Market CAGR (in the US) 4.4 % Osteoarthritis Market Size in 2021 (in the US) USD 16.6 billion Key Osteoarthritis Companies Novartis, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Centrexion Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Organogenesis, Kolon Tissuegene, Paradigm Biopharma, Novo Nordisk, Amzell, Nature Cell, Tissuetech, Techfields Pharma, Sorrento Therapeutics, Trialspark, AKL Research And Development, Medipost, Medivir, Anika Therapeutics, Bioventus, Flexion Therapeutics, Ono Pharmaceutical, Seikagaku, Orthogenrx, Zimmer Biomet, Fidia Farmaceutici, Hanmi Pharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Meiji Pharma, and others Key Pipeline Osteoarthritis Therapies LNA043, AMPION, TLC599, CNTX-4975, LORECIVIVINT (SM04690), AMNIOFIX, RENU (AMNIOTIC SUSPENSION ALLOGRAFT), INVOSSA (TG-C), ZILOSUL (PENTOSAN POLYSULFATE SODIUM), WEGOVY (SEMAGLUTIDE), AMZ-001, JOINTSTEM, TTAX03, X0002, RTX (RESINIFERATOXIN), SPRIFERMIN, APPA, CARTISTEM, MIV-711, and others

Scope of the Osteoarthritis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Osteoarthritis current marketed and emerging therapies

Osteoarthritis current marketed and emerging therapies Osteoarthritis Market Dynamics: Osteoarthritis market drivers and barriers

Osteoarthritis market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Osteoarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Osteoarthritis Key Insights 2 Osteoarthritis Report Introduction 3 Osteoarthritis Executive Summary 4 Osteoarthritis Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Osteoarthritis Market Overview At a Glance 7 Osteoarthritis Disease Background and Overview 8 Osteoarthritis Treatment and Management of Osteoarthritis 9 Osteoarthritis Treatment Guidelines 10 Osteoarthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population in the 7MM 10.1 Key Findings 10.2 Assumptions and Rationale 10.3 Total Prevalent Population of Osteoarthritis in the 7MM 10.4 The United States 10.5 EU-4 and the UK 10.6 Japan 11 Patient Journey 12 Osteoarthritis Marketed Drugs 13 Osteoarthritis Emerging Drugs 14 Seven Major Osteoarthritis Market Analysis 14.1 Key Findings 14.2 Market Outlook 14.3 Attribute Analysis 14.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 14.5 Total Market Size Of Osteoarthritis in the 7MM 14.6 United States Market Size 14.7 EU-4 and the UK Market Size 14.8 Japan Market Size 15 Market Access And Reimbursement 16 Swot Analysis 17 Unmet Needs 18 Appendix 19 Delveinsight Capabilities 20 Disclaimer 21 About Delveinsight

