OsteoCentric Technologies Appoints Matthew Collier to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoCentric Technologies announced today the appointment of Matthew Collier to its Board of Directors, further strengthening the company's leadership as it advances UnifiMI, a platform technology engineered for stable and durable mechanical integration across clinical and industrial applications.

Matthew Collier Appointed to Board of Directors, OsteoCentric Technologies (PRNewsfoto/OsteoCentric Technologies)

UnifiMI is a proven platform capable of instantly securing two objects together and maintaining stability over time. As adoption expands across verticals, OsteoCentric is enhancing its governance structure to support disciplined execution, platform scale reliability, and long-term growth.

Mr. Collier brings more than 30 years of leadership across the health and life sciences ecosystem, specializing in digital transformation, global strategy, and operational scale. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of TOBY Oncology, where he is guiding the development and commercialization of a breakthrough diagnostic for early stage multi cancer detection using AI based volatile organic compound analysis.

Prior to TOBY, Mr. Collier served as President and Chief Commercial Officer of Otonoma, where he secured major global partnerships and advanced distributed intelligence technologies. Earlier, as CEO of Sutherland Health Solutions, he returned the company to growth, launched multiple digital platforms, and contributed to more than two hundred million dollars in new private equity investment.

He previously led Accenture's global healthcare strategy consulting practice and served as Partner at Bain and Company, where he helped build the firm's global medtech practice. Mr. Collier has also served as CEO of Avocet Medical and CEO of Satiety. Across his career he has raised close to one billion dollars in private equity and venture capital. He holds a Master of Management from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University.

"Matt brings strategic clarity, operational discipline, and deep experience scaling transformative technologies," said Eric Brown, Chief Executive Officer. "His perspective will be invaluable as we advance the UnifiMI platform across clinical and industrial markets."

Mr. Collier's appointment reinforces OsteoCentric's commitment to a governance structure aligned with its platform ambitions and long term growth strategy.

OsteoCentric Technologies develops and commercializes UnifiMI, a platform technology designed to provide stable and durable mechanical integration across clinical and industrial applications. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

