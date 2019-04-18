Osteoporosis Drugs Market Insights Report, 2019 - Availability of Reimbursement Programs for Patients with Osteoporosis Will Drive Market Growth
Apr 18, 2019, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The osteoporosis drugs market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.
The availability of reimbursement programs for patients with osteoporosis will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Osteoporosis is the most prevalent among the geriatric population. Therefore, major markets such as the US, Germany, Japan, the UK, France, Canada, Spain, and other developed European countries are providing reimbursement schemes.
Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis
Osteoporosis prevalence has increased worldwide due to which it is considered a serious public health concern. Osteoporosis is more common in older women than in older men. The improved standards of healthcare facilities and sophisticated treatment options have increased the life expectancy rates, augmenting the aging population
Side effects of osteoporosis drugs
Side effects of bisphosphonates such as alendronate, ibandronate, risedronate, and zoledronic acid may include muscle pain, joint pain, nausea, difficulty swallowing, heartburn, irritation of the esophagus, and gastric ulcers. Also, these drugs can cause osteonecrosis of the jaw. The risk of osteonecrosis of the jaw in an individual increase with treatment periods longer than 5 years.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Amgen Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Radius Health Inc.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Antiresorptive drugs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Anabolic drugs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amgen Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Radius Health Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvm4zw
