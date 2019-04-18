Osteoporosis Drugs Market Insights Report, 2019 - Availability of Reimbursement Programs for Patients with Osteoporosis Will Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The osteoporosis drugs market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.

The availability of reimbursement programs for patients with osteoporosis will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Osteoporosis is the most prevalent among the geriatric population. Therefore, major markets such as the US, Germany, Japan, the UK, France, Canada, Spain, and other developed European countries are providing reimbursement schemes.

Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis

Osteoporosis prevalence has increased worldwide due to which it is considered a serious public health concern. Osteoporosis is more common in older women than in older men. The improved standards of healthcare facilities and sophisticated treatment options have increased the life expectancy rates, augmenting the aging population

Side effects of osteoporosis drugs

Side effects of bisphosphonates such as alendronate, ibandronate, risedronate, and zoledronic acid may include muscle pain, joint pain, nausea, difficulty swallowing, heartburn, irritation of the esophagus, and gastric ulcers. Also, these drugs can cause osteonecrosis of the jaw. The risk of osteonecrosis of the jaw in an individual increase with treatment periods longer than 5 years.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

