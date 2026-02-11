OsteoStrong Expands in Bulgaria with Second Center Opening in Varna

VARNA, Bulgaria, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoStrong, the global leader in non-invasive bone health and skeletal strength conditioning, proudly announces the opening of its second location in Bulgaria with the launch of OsteoStrong Varna. This milestone reflects the brand's continued international growth and rising demand for proactive, drug-free solutions to improve bone density, balance, and overall musculoskeletal health.

Image Courtesy of OsteoStrong Image Courtesy of OsteoStrong

Owned and operated by Nikolay and Gergana Gospodinov, OsteoStrong Varna brings the company's science-backed technology and personalized approach to the Varna community. The center is designed to help members of all ages strengthen their skeletal system in short, safe, and effective sessions—often taking less than 10 minutes per week.

"OsteoStrong's expansion in Bulgaria is a testament to the global need for better bone health solutions," said Kyle Zagrodzky, CEO of OsteoStrong. "Opening a second center so quickly demonstrates both the success of our model and the incredible leadership of owners like Nikolay and Gergana, who are deeply committed to improving health outcomes in their community."

The opening of OsteoStrong Varna further strengthens OsteoStrong's footprint in Eastern Europe and underscores its mission to help people live stronger, healthier lives—without drugs or surgery.

Visit OsteoStrong Varna at the address below. For additional information please visit: https://osteostrong.bg/

OsteoStrong Varna

Chaika Residential Complex 199

Varna, Bulgaria

088 332 2243

About OsteoStrong

OsteoStrong® is a science-backed, technology-driven system designed to improve bone density, strength, and overall skeletal health. With locations worldwide, OsteoStrong helps people of all ages build stronger bones in a safe, efficient, and drug-free manner.

For more information about OsteoStrong, visit www.osteostrong.me.

Media Contact

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

949-259-6377 × 225

SOURCE OsteoStrong