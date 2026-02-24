OsteoStrong® Expands in Louisiana with Grand Opening of OsteoStrong Perkins in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoStrong, a global leader in skeletal strength conditioning, is proud to announce the grand opening of OsteoStrong Perkins, located at 16177 Perkins Rd, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70810. The new center is owned and operated by Betsy and Dylan Zechman, who are excited to bring this innovative, science-backed system to their Louisiana community.

OsteoStrong's unique, non-pharmaceutical approach focuses on improving bone density, posture, balance and overall strength through brief, once-a-week sessions powered by proprietary technology. The system is designed for people of all ages and fitness levels who want to build stronger bodies safely and efficiently.

Betsy Zechman brings both experience and heart to the new location. After serving as a manager and certified session coach at OsteoStrong in Fairhope, Alabama, she witnessed firsthand how strengthening the skeletal system can dramatically impact members' health and confidence.

"Seeing members regain strength, stability, and hope was incredibly powerful," said Betsy Zechman. "I knew I wanted to bring this life-changing program home to Louisiana. My goal is to create a welcoming, family-oriented space where people feel supported and encouraged every step of the way."

As a proud U.S. Coast Guard wife and mother of two young children, Betsy is passionate about building a community-centered environment where members can thrive, one session at a time.

Co-owner Dylan Zechman shares that same commitment to service. With a distinguished career in the U.S. Coast Guard, where he led national hazardous materials response teams and now serves as a marine inspector for South Louisiana, Dylan has dedicated his life to protecting others.

"As I near retirement from the Coast Guard, I'm excited to continue serving our community in a new way," said Dylan Zechman. "Helping people build stronger bodies and healthier lives through OsteoStrong feels like a natural next chapter."

A Louisiana native, Dylan grew up fishing the marshes, blackening redfish and boiling crawfish, making the return to Baton Rouge especially meaningful for the Zechman family.

OsteoStrong continues to experience rapid expansion both nationally and internationally, as more communities seek proactive, preventative wellness solutions.

"We are thrilled to expand in Louisiana," said Kyle Zagrodzky, CEO of OsteoStrong. "Our mission is to revolutionize health by focusing on skeletal strength as the foundation of longevity. The growth we're seeing across the country reflects a growing awareness that stronger bones mean stronger lives."

Jimmy Youngblood, president of OsteoStrong, added, "The momentum behind our franchise system is stronger than ever. We're expanding with purpose, partnering with passionate owners like the Zechmans who are committed to elevating health in their communities. Baton Rouge is an exciting addition to our growing network."

With hundreds of locations open or in development worldwide, OsteoStrong is on a mission to make skeletal strength conditioning accessible to communities everywhere.

OsteoStrong Perkins is now open and welcoming new members. To learn more or schedule a free introductory session, visit the center at 16177 Perkins Rd., Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70810.

About OsteoStrong®

OsteoStrong® is a science-backed, technology-driven system designed to improve bone density, strength and overall skeletal health. With locations worldwide, OsteoStrong® helps people of all ages build stronger bones in a safe, efficient and drug-free manner.

For more information about OsteoStrong®, visit www.osteostrong.me.

