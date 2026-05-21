NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OSULLOC, Korea's No. 1 premium tea brand, is introducing Matcha Plus — a new functional matcha line with added collagen, probiotics, and L-theanine, designed for modern, wellness-driven lifestyles. The collection made its U.S. debut at Natural Products Expo West 2026, where it was showcased through in-booth sampling and received strong consumer response for its taste, convenience, and functional positioning.

OSULLOC Introduces Matcha Plus: A Functional Matcha Line Designed for Modern Wellness

As matcha continues to evolve from a ceremonial ritual into an everyday beverage choice, consumers are increasingly seeking options that combine convenience with added functional benefits. In response to this growing demand, OSULLOC developed Matcha Plus as a thoughtfully formulated line featuring three distinct blends — Glow, Gut Ease, and Awareness — each crafted with functional ingredients designed to support different wellness goals. Each product also features natural fruit flavor infusions and comes in a convenient single-serve stick pouch format. Simply add to 500ml of cold water or sparkling water, shake, and enjoy — no whisk or preparation required. With 10 sticks per box, Matcha Plus is designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life, whether at home, at work, at the gym, or on the go.

In the coming months, OSULLOC will continue to bring Matcha Plus to life through a series of immersive activations across the U.S. In May and June, Matcha Plus will partner with POOSH, Kourtney Kardashian's wellness and lifestyle platform, reaching wellness-conscious consumers through editorial storytelling and in-feed content highlighting its daily ritual and functional benefits. This summer, OSULLOC will also collaborate with wellness and recovery spaces across both coasts, such as Othership and Remedy Place, where consumers can experience Matcha Plus through curated tastings and post-workout sampling moments designed to feel integrated into their existing wellness routines.

About Matcha Plus:

Matcha Plus Glow ($14.99): Matcha blended with collagen to support a refreshed, glow-forward lifestyle. Fresh strawberry and peach flavors gently soften matcha's earthiness, making collagen matcha easy and enjoyable to drink.





Matcha blended with collagen to support a refreshed, glow-forward lifestyle. Fresh strawberry and peach flavors gently soften matcha's earthiness, making collagen matcha easy and enjoyable to drink. Matcha Plus Gut Ease ($14.99): Matcha blended with probiotics, for everyday balance. Crisp apple and tart cranberry flavors soften matcha's earthiness for a smooth, fruity finish.





Matcha blended with probiotics, for everyday balance. Crisp apple and tart cranberry flavors soften matcha's earthiness for a smooth, fruity finish. Matcha Plus Awareness ($14.99): Matcha blended with L-theanine designed to support a gentle state of clarity and steady energy. Juicy orange and lemon flavors add a crisp, refreshing twist to the umami depth of premium matcha powder.

Matcha Plus is available now for purchase for $14.99 on Amazon.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

About OSULLOC:

An award-winning luxury Korean tea brand dedicated to preserving the art of tea-making. OSULLOC's teas are estate-grown and crafted with care on Jeju Island, where volcanic soil and a unique climate create ideal conditions for cultivating the highest quality organic teas. With over 45 years of expertise, OSULLOC is renowned for its single-origin teas that offer nuanced flavor and a deep connection to Korea's tea tradition. The brand's heritage is celebrated through its tea houses, including the OSULLOC Tea Museum on Jeju Island and through six additional tea houses in Seoul and Busan, where visitors can immerse themselves in Korea's tea culture.

SOURCE OSULLOC