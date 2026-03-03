OSULLOC Showcases Full Range of Matcha Products at Natural Products Expo West 2026

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OSULLOC , Korea's No. 1 premium tea brand and an award–winning global leader in green tea, continues its rapid rise across the U.S. with its debut at Natural Products Expo West 2026 . During the expo, OSULLOC will spotlight the evolution of its matcha portfolio, highlighting its rare, fully integrated farm-to-cup model. By owning its organic tea farms and managing the entire process, from cultivation and R&D to production, distribution, and delivery, OSULLOC ensures exceptional quality, flavor integrity, and full traceability.

At this year's Expo West, OSULLOC will engage media and consumers by highlighting the evolution of matcha as it continues to gain momentum across the U.S.—from ceremonial rituals to daily wellness routines. The brand will showcase a curated lineup that reflects its balance of heritage, craftsmanship, and modern innovation:

Volcanic Isle Matcha Ceremonial ($29.99): Estate-grown young organic tea leaves from Jeju Island. Crafted for both straight matcha and creamy lattes, offering a nutty flavor and smooth, savory umami finish.

($29.99): Estate-grown young organic tea leaves from Jeju Island. Crafted for both straight matcha and creamy lattes, offering a nutty flavor and smooth, savory umami finish. Volcanic Isle Matcha Premium ($18.99): A versatile, high-quality organic matcha positioned above standard culinary grades—ideal for lattes, baking, and everyday use.

($18.99): A versatile, high-quality organic matcha positioned above standard culinary grades—ideal for lattes, baking, and everyday use. Volcanic Isle Matcha Milk Tea ($26.99): Just add water, no milk needed. A creamy, full-bodied milk tea experience in a customizable pouch format, allowing consumers to adjust serving size and craft their ideal drink.

($26.99): Just add water, no milk needed. A creamy, full-bodied milk tea experience in a customizable pouch format, allowing consumers to adjust serving size and craft their ideal drink. Green Tea Milk Spread ($18.99): Delivers a creamy, thick texture with a deep green tea flavor and clean, gentle sweetness. A versatile spread designed to elevate breads, baked goods, waffles, pancakes, ice cream, and beverages.

($18.99): Delivers a creamy, thick texture with a deep green tea flavor and clean, gentle sweetness. A versatile spread designed to elevate breads, baked goods, waffles, pancakes, ice cream, and beverages. Matcha Plus ($14.99): The newest addition to our matcha lineup, Matcha Plus is a functional matcha featuring a first–of–its–kind formulation with probiotics, collagen, and L–theanine, launching at Natural Products Expo West with in–booth sampling.

Together, this product lineup reflects OSULLOC's seamless balance of tradition and innovation, driven by its dedication to quality and Korean tea heritage. With a growing U.S. retail presence, including Erewhon and on Amazon, OSULLOC continues to grow its presence as a contemporary Korean tea brand rooted in heritage.

Event Details:

Location: Anaheim Convention Center: 800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802 (North Hall, Level 200) | Booth #2241

Anaheim Convention Center: 800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802 (North Hall, Level 200) | Booth #2241 Date: Wednesday, March 4 - Friday, March 6, 2026 | 10AM - 6PM PST

For more information, please contact [email protected] .

About OSULLOC:

An award-winning luxury Korean tea brand dedicated to preserving the art of tea-making. OSULLOC's teas are estate-grown and crafted with care on Jeju Island, where volcanic soil and a unique climate create ideal conditions for cultivating the highest quality organic teas. With over 45 years of expertise, OSULLOC is renowned for its single-origin teas that offer nuanced flavor and a deep connection to Korea's tea tradition. The brand's heritage is celebrated through its tea houses—including the OSULLOC Tea Museum on Jeju Island—and through six additional tea houses in Seoul and Busan, where visitors can immerse themselves in Korea's tea culture.

