OT Security Experts Warn: Visibility Without Protection Is an Unfinished Job

Live webinar reveals what complete OT protection looks like - and proves it won't disrupt the operations it defends.

IRVING, Texas, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial organizations have made significant investments in OT visibility and detection. Many have closed the coordination gap. Some have begun automating enforcement. Yet for most, one critical barrier remains: the fear that deploying active protection will disrupt the very operations it is designed to defend.

On May 21, 2026, TXOne Networks will host a live webinar titled "Discover. Assess. Protect. Building Security that Works in OT", the third and final session in the From Visibility to Protection series, guiding OT security leaders through the Discover → Assess → Protect framework for building operationally safe OT security.

Real-time OT threat blocking with zero downtime. Post this

Part Three of a Three-Part Series

Part 1 examined the 45-minute coordination gap between detection and response. Part 2 explored how auto-learning protection eliminates manual enforcement delays. Part 3 closes the loop by addressing what complete protection looks like when security controls are purpose-built to operate safely inside production environments.

The Final Barrier Is Not Technology. It's Trust.

What makes OT environments uniquely vulnerable is that the most dangerous threats don't look dangerous. Misconfigured devices, unexpected traffic patterns, and protocol anomalies that exploit legitimate communication paths are indistinguishable from normal operations until the damage is already underway. Detection sees them, but it cannot stop them.

"Visibility is only the first step toward real protection in OT environments - not the finish line," said Dwayne Edwards, Senior Solutions Engineer at TXOne Networks. "We designed every safeguard in this architecture around one non-negotiable: the security controls must never become an operational liability. Zero unplanned downtime across more than 3,600 global deployments isn't a promise, it's a track record."

What the Webinar Will Cover

Attendees will leave with a clearer understanding of:

Why purpose-built OT security outperforms IT-adapted tools where it counts most - at the point of enforcement

What active threat blocking looks like in practice - stopping threats at sub-second speed while production traffic continues uninterrupted

How the architecture responds when a security device fails and what that means for operational continuity

This session is designed for CISOs, OT security leaders, plant managers, and IT, engineering, and operations stakeholders responsible for operational continuity in industrial environments.

Webinar Details:

Date: May 21, 2026

May 21, 2026 Time: 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET

10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET Register here: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/20751/667673

About TXOne Networks - Since its founding, TXOne Networks focuses exclusively on operational technology - helping industrial organizations protect critical infrastructure while keeping production running. Purpose-built for OT environments, TXOne's simplified, operationally safe solutions move beyond visibility to prevention, so organizations can continue their OT evolution without increasing their risk. For more information, visit www.txone.com.

SOURCE TXOne Networks USA, Inc.