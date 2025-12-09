OTAVA and People Driven Technology Join Forces to Extend Professional Services for Businesses in the Midwest

Companies Align to Deliver Strong and Consistent Customer Experience

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced that it is partnering with People Driven Technology (PDT) to extend its professional services practice and elevate customer experience. This strategic partnership aims to bring a broader range of secure, compliant multi-cloud solutions to businesses in the Midwest, enhancing operational efficiency and data security.

"Like OTAVA, PDT is a customer-focused organization that leverages its technology expertise to deliver service excellence," said TJ Houske, CEO, OTAVA. "This partnership allows us to extend our ability to provide highly valuable professional services to more clients with a consistent customer experience – helping them to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals."

OTAVA and PDT have complementary technology focus areas and approaches to serving customers. Under the partnership, the organizations will work together to deliver a seamless, consistent experience for their customers. PDT will serve as an extension of OTAVA's Professional Services team.

"PDT believes that mutual integrity, passion, and teamwork are the cornerstone values that define the relationships with our customers and strategic partners," said Brent Clodgo, Senior Vice President, Indiana, PDT. "OTAVA is a natural fit for PDT, and we look forward to working with them to create exceptional value and long-term relationships with customers in the Midwest."

PDT works with strategic partners to deliver innovative, cutting-edge technical solutions to customers. OTAVA's portfolio of multi-cloud infrastructure , business resilience solutions , and professional services provides a clear path to navigate the cloud landscape. Its Disaster Recovery as a Service, Backup and Data Protection, Security as a Service, and SIEM and SOC solutions address the critical need to secure and protect business operations. This is supported by OTAVA's S.E.C.U.R.E.™ Framework, which guides businesses in managing security challenges.

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

SOURCE OTAVA