OTAVA Named a 2025 Tech Culture Award Recipient by TMCnet

Award recognizes companies whose unique culture and commitment to employee satisfaction drives better results

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced that TMC net, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities via in person and digital marketing campaigns, has named them a recipient of a prestigious 2025 Workplace Excellence Award for Tech Culture.

"At OTAVA we are deeply committed to our strong culture of respect and empowerment, which is demonstrated every day in the positive way our team members serve each other," said TJ Houske, CEO of OTAVA. "We believe everyone at OTAVA brings a valuable voice and has what they need to shape how we grow. The positive culture drives our success serving customers and partners."

Launched in 2015, The TMCnet Workplace Excellence Awards for Tech Culture recognize those tech companies who excel in all areas of Corporate Culture, employee satisfaction and retention.

As hybrid workplaces have become the new normal, Corporate Culture has taken on a whole new meaning as companies and their Team Members adjust to teleworking, hybrid work schedules, and an abundance of teleconferences.

OTAVA proved to TMCnet's editors and judges that they excel at keeping their team engaged, motivated, recognized for their achievements, and valued for their contributions to company goals.

OTAVA is a forward-thinking organization where technology, innovation, and customer satisfaction are top priorities. The company is deeply committed to employee empowerment and collective support. By keeping team members connected to the mission while maintaining a healthy work-life balance, they are energized to drive change and help OTAVA succeed. Additionally, OTAVA is committed to giving back to the communities where employees live and work. By supporting local communities, OTAVA's team connections are further reinforced outside the workplace.

"The mission of TMCnet's Tech Culture Awards is quite simple. We have surveyed and selected companies who are taking steps to attract and retain the best and brightest tech talent - and are willing to go the extra mile to provide what they believe is the ideal tech culture", said Rich Tehrani , TMC's CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief for TMCnet.

"OTAVA has demonstrated to the editors of TMCnet that they are committed to growth through providing a truly distinct and upbeat environment, rewarding employees for their contributions, and focusing on work-life balance. For that, we applaud and recognize them," added Tehrani.

The complete list of 2025 Workplace Excellence Awards for Tech Culture winners are now posted on the Tech Culture blog on TMCnet . Winners will also be featured on TMCnet.

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

