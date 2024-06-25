OTAVA Ranked on Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced that it has been named as one of the world's top-performing managed service providers in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. The Channel Futures MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark, ranks companies based on their growth, profitability and innovation.

For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their annual revenue, profitability measured by EBITDA, and recurring revenue.

MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Futures research team and editors. Channel Futures ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

"OTAVA is proud to be named to this essential list of MSPs once again," said TJ Houske, CEO of OTAVA. "As business resilience and security remain critical for today's businesses, this important distinction serves as validation that our team of cloud experts is fully committed to our customers' success. We believe the best way to help our customers achieve their goals is to stay on the forefront of advanced technologies, while also bringing a human approach that prioritizes relationships, collaboration, and best-in-class service."

OTAVA's portfolio of multi-cloud infrastructure , business resilience solutions , and professional services , is designed to provide a clear path for companies navigating the cloud landscape. The company is committed to delivering purpose-built, secure, and compliant cloud solutions to meet customer needs. Its sophisticated data resilience and protection solutions are powered by industry-leading technologies. OTAVA's hands-on, consultative, and managed services help customers stay ahead of critical issues and achieve an outstanding multi-cloud experience.

This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry delivering outstanding vendor and platform neutral advice and value to small, midsize and enterprise customers. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk and remote monitoring and management.

"The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners survived a challenging market and emerged as the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Dave Raffo, MSP editor and MSP 501 project manager. "The most impressive thing about the MSP 501 winners is that they deliver for their customers every day. These are the most innovative, driven, and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry."

The complete 2024 MSP 501 list is available on the Channel Futures website .

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best.

