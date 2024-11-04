OTB Boots Launches Elite Tactical Footwear Line

OTB Boots were born out of a direct request from U.S. Navy SEALs to create tactical footwear for amphibious operations. Working with SEAL operators through multiple focus groups, OTB Boots are engineered for deployment across sea, air, and land operations. These boots are crafted for the harshest conditions.

"We design with the warfighter in mind," said Dan Ellis, President, OTB Boots. "Our mission is to deliver boots that perform when it counts—on front lines, under fire, and in the toughest terrains. Comfort, support, and durability are non-negotiable, and OTB Boots deliver on all fronts."

OTB Boots are already proven in the field: four out of the top five teams in the 2024 Best Ranger Competition, including the first-place team, wore OTB Boots as they achieved victory. These boots have been tested by Special Operations Forces operators, divemasters, and outdoor guides worldwide, earning the trust of those who demand the best.

Each pair of OTB Boots is designed to provide:

Operational Superiority: Featuring high-tech materials, reinforced construction, and aggressive outsoles, OTB Boots are built to deliver tactical advantage in any combat or operational scenario.

Sustainment-Ready Comfort: Ergonomically engineered with advanced cushioning systems and moisture-wicking, these boots enable all-day wear without compromising comfort.

OTB Boots are made for operators, law enforcement professionals, and civilian tactical enthusiasts who demand reliable gear. The initial product line will include the M-Carbon 8, the M-Flex 8, and the Abyss, available at otbboots.com and select tactical gear retailers.

About OTB Boots

OTB Boots is committed to serving those who serve. Conceived for extraordinary missions and tested under real-world conditions, OTB delivers footwear that rises to the highest standards of tactical performance. With a focus on user-specific gear rather than fashion, OTB is redefining what it means to be mission-ready.

