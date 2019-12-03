OTC Derivatives: Pricing and Counterparty Risk Course - Stockholm, Sweden - December 11-12, 2019

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OTC Derivatives - Pricing and Counterparty Risk" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will give you hands-on experience with new pricing methodologies for OTC derivatives and measurement and management of counterparty risk. Moreover, you will learn how the set-up of Central Clearing Parties will work in the future.



Course layout

OIS-discounting

Credit Value Adjustment (CVA)

Debt Value Adjustment

Funding Value Adjustment

Counterparty Risk Management

Collateral Management

Netting

Central Clearing parties (CCPs)

OTC derivatives pricing

EMIR

Dual Curve Pricing

IBOR Transition

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jltxv2





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

