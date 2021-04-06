OTC Markets Group Welcomes Hemisphere Energy Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Hemisphere Energy Corp. (TSX-V: HME;OTCQX: HMENF), a Canadian oil and gas company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Hemisphere Energy Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Hemisphere Energy Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "HMENF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Don Simmons, President and CEO of Hemisphere Energy Corporation, commented: "We are excited to graduate to the OTCQX Market, which will provide Hemisphere with increased accessibility and liquidity for our U.S. investors. We are at a transformational time in the growth of our company and this exposure will help get our story out there to a group of new investors that we welcome".

About Hemisphere Energy Corp.

Hemisphere is a Canadian oil company focused on sustainable growth of its high netback, low decline conventional heavy oil assets through water and polymer flood enhanced recovery methods. Please see the Company's updated corporate presentation for more details at www.hemisphereenergy.ca.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

