OTC Markets Group Welcomes NG Energy International Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced NG Energy International Corp. (TSX-V: GASX; OTCQX: GASXF), a publicly traded E&P company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. NG Energy International Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

NG Energy International Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GASXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Trading on the OTCQX® Best Market is an important step in providing NG Energy access to a broader US investor audience and raises the Company's profile as it pushes towards achieving production at its Maria Conchita field and commences its fully funded four well exploration program at its flagship Sinu 9 block this year," said Serafino Iacono, CEO of NG Energy International Corp. "We would like to thank all our shareholders for their ongoing support."

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About NG Energy International Corp.

NG Energy International Corp. is a publicly traded E&P company on a mission to provide a clean and sustainable solution to Colombia's energy needs. The Company intends on executing this mission by producing and bringing gas to the premium priced Colombian gas market from its concessions, SN-9, a 311,353 acres block which is adjacent to Canacol's Nelson field, as well Maria Conchita, a 32,518 acre block located in the region of La Guajira. NGE's team has extensive technical expertise and a proven track record of building companies and creating value in South America. For more information, please visit SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com).

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

