Otelco Delivers Tenfold Faster Broadband Speeds and Forges Path to FTTH with Harmonic

"It is critically important for rural communities to have fast, reliable internet access," said Josh Smith, director of operations at Otelco. "Harmonic provided us with a game-changing solution with proactive monitoring to deliver on our broadband connectitivity promise. Since adopting the CableOS Platform, we've connected our customers with up to 10 times faster upstream and downstream bandwidth speeds, and have also significantly reduced our operational expenses by saving space, power and cooling costs."

Otelco has deployed Harmonic's CableOS Platform in a DAA with virtualized CMTS software, DOCSIS 3.1 and the Ripple Remote-PHY (R-PHY) node. During the transition to DAA, Harmonic provided Otelco with an analog overlay, enabling the operator to ensure uninterrupted analog video service delivery to subscribers, as it moves to all-IP video delivery.

The CableOS Central always-connected cloud management service provides Otelco with real-time, data-driven system monitoring to ensure an enhanced quality of experience for subscribers. Harmonic's professional services team provided turnkey services, handling the end-to-end deployment including node replacement for trouble-free and accelerated project completion.

"With the CableOS Central analytics service, Harmonic is setting a new standard for assuring system reliability and availability as broadband continues to become a critical enabler in our lives," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, cable access business operations at Harmonic. "With proactive monitoring through the CableOS Central service, Otelco now has a direct view into the customer experience, ensuring nonstop connectivity as they bring next-gen broadband services to rural communities."

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers more than 2.6 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable operators worldwide, including the largest operators in the U.S. and Europe and over 25 rural broadband providers in North America. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc. provides wireline telecommunications services in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, Vermont and West Virginia. The company's services include local and long distance telephone, digital high-speed data lines, transport services, network access, cable television and other related services. Otelco is among the top 20 largest local exchange carriers in the United States. Otelco operates 11 incumbent telephone companies serving rural markets or rural local exchange carriers. It also provides competitive retail and wholesale communications services and technology consulting, managed services and private/hybrid cloud hosting services through several subsidiaries.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

