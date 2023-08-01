Otermans Institute build the world's first digital human AI teacher OIAI who can teach like human teachers do

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world has a global shortage of 69 million teachers. Without them, it is nearly impossible to meet the basic educational needs of the population worldwide. Moreover, despite the numerous online courses available nowadays, it has been hard for schools to offer support that matches the individual needs of their students, as there are far more learners than real-life teachers. Hiring private tutors is not an option for most families worldwide, as a one-to-one lesson can cost between $25 and $80 per hour and an AI teacher can be available at a fraction of that cost.

Meet Beatrice, the world’s first digital human AI Teacher made by Otermans Institute.
To solve these problems, Dev Aditya and Dr Pauldy Otermans created OIAI, an innovative educational platform that uses digital human teachers powered by Artificial Intelligence who possess humanlike qualities. 

These AI teachers can not only teach learners remotely at any time they wish to learn but also understand their learning requirements and tailoring their lessons to them. 

Their very first digital human teacher is named Beatrice, and she can teach the essential soft skills that modern-day employers seek, such as effective communication, leadership, and critical thinking. Her first free webinar on CV writing received an astounding 37,000 visits in less than 72 hours.

Dev Aditya and Dr Pauldy Otermans' project began over two years ago when their first version of Beatrice trained refugees in BCF UNHCR camps in Northern Iraq.

OIAI's digital teachers are the solution to the lack of human teachers worldwide. 

They can automate learning, teach students who cannot access quality education, and support human teachers in tracking their students' progress simultaneously and 24/7.

Through its AI-powered teachers, OIAI promises to democratically guide, skill, and train global learners of tomorrow, giving everyone a personalised teacher in their pocket. 

As Dev and Dr Pauldy say: "Beatrice is your personal teacher, trainer, and friend who is with you anytime and everywhere to ensure that no one is ever left behind".

Technologies such as OIAI are developed having humans in mind and meant to empower them in an inclusive and sustainable manner.

OIAI aims to address the current technological and educational divide between countries and between people. 

By harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence, OIAI aims to revolutionise the education landscape, making learning accessible and engaging for all.

