Otis CFO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

FARMINGTON, Conn., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Executive Vice President and CFO Cristina Méndez will participate in a fireside chat at the Industrials Conference hosted by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 2:55 p.m. ET. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.otis.com.

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation, service and modernization of elevators and escalators, we move 2.5 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.5 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 45,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

