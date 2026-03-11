Otis CFO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

News provided by

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Mar 11, 2026, 07:00 ET

FARMINGTON, Conn., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Executive Vice President and CFO Cristina Méndez will participate in a fireside chat at the Industrials Conference hosted by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 2:55 p.m. ET. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.otis.com.

About Otis
Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation, service and modernization of elevators and escalators, we move 2.5 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.5 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 45,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact: 

Katy Padgett      

+1-860-674-3047  

[email protected]            

Investor Relations Contact:

Rob Quartaro

+1-860-676-6011

[email protected]

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Otis Champions Inclusive Mobility for Aging Populations

Otis Champions Inclusive Mobility for Aging Populations

At MIPIM, the world's largest real estate exhibition, Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world leader in the manufacture, installation,...
Otis Launches Flexible Elevator Modernization Packages for North America

Otis Launches Flexible Elevator Modernization Packages for North America

There are more than 1 million elevators in use across the U.S. and Canada, including many that are at least 20 years old – posing a risk of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Machinery

Machinery

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics