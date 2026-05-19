Otis Unveils New Commercial Escalator Modernization Packages

­Includes options for factory preassembled modules to streamline installation time

Offers modernization packages for commercial escalators that improve safety and reliability, and reduce disruption during the modernization process

Flexible upgrade options allow customers to select the level of modernization that best fits their building, budget and operational needs

FARMINGTON, Conn., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, service and modernization company, has announced the global launch of its Otis Link™ MOD suite of commercial escalator modernization solutions, giving building owners a safer, smarter and more efficient way to upgrade aging escalators.

Otis’ modernization solutions provide improved reliability, less disruption to building operations and tenants, and a clearer more manageable roadmap for long-term performance.

Global populations, infrastructure and equipment continue to age. Of the more than 1 million escalators installed globally, predominantly commercial escalators, nearly 20%1 are now in the modernization window, requiring updates to keep pace with evolving safety standards, usage demands and performance expectations. Otis' modernization solutions provide improved reliability, less disruption to building operations and tenants, and a clearer more manageable roadmap for long-term performance.

Otis Link MOD offers a suite of comprehensive upgrade packages, including the new Otis Link MOD Pro package, which delivers a complete modernization of critical commercial escalator components and aesthetics while retaining the existing truss—the escalator's structural backbone. Its modular, factory‑preassembled design streamlines modernization, significantly shortening project timelines. By minimizing on‑site work, the system reduces jobsite hazards and downtime in busy commercial environments and adapts easily to a wide range of building layouts.

"Across the globe, our customers are balancing aging infrastructure with the need to keep people moving safely and reliably every day. That challenge is only intensifying as populations age and demand for buildings – and the systems that support them – continues to grow," said Claire Miller, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, Otis. "Our Otis Link MOD solutions are designed to help customers extend the life and value of their escalators while minimizing disruption to their daily operations, so passengers can continue to move with confidence. By combining advanced technology and engineering with our deep modernization expertise, we're enabling building owners to extend the life of their escalators and deliver a mobility experience that meets modern safety and performance expectations."

The Otis Link MOD suite of solutions includes four packages2 – Link MOD Prime, Link MOD Plus, Link MOD Pro and full replacement with an Otis Link escalator. All Link MOD packages are powered by Otis' industry-leading technology and designed to allow customers to choose the scope and pace of their escalator modernization.

Visit www.otis.com for full details.

What are the benefits of Otis' Link MOD packages?

Enhance Safety

Improved step stability featuring the Otis Step Safety System, engineered to keep escalator steps firmly on their tracks.

Optional patented mini moving skirt, designed to help prevent objects from becoming caught (available with full replacement solution).

Integrated handrail sanitizing and cleaning options that help reassure users about the cleanliness of the equipment.

Minimize the unexpected

Customers are in control, making informed choices about the scope, cost and pace of their escalator modernization with guidance from Otis experts.

The Otis Link MOD Pro package offers a modular, pre-assembled design that minimizes disruption on site.

Improve performance with technology-driven reliability

The self-adjusting handrail system automatically adjusts the handrail tension while the escalator is running and reduces handrail-related callbacks by over 90% compared to units without this technology. 3

An upgraded electronic controller minimizes shutdowns and keeps escalators available when customers need them.

The Otis ONE™ IoT platform (where available 4 ) collects and analyzes data from escalators' smart sensors to deliver performance information, proactive communication and predictive insights to Otis' customers, and the field professionals servicing their units.

) collects and analyzes data from escalators' smart sensors to deliver performance information, proactive communication and predictive insights to Otis' customers, and the field professionals servicing their units. Available in the U.S. and Canada, Otis Link MOD escalators feature a direct drive system that eliminates the traditional drive chain, offering greater flexibility for installation in existing buildings, improved reliability and reduced lubrication needs.

Operational features

An intelligent lubrication system reduces oil consumption by adjusting the amount of oil automatically at each lubrication point.

A standby or intermittent use mode option reduces downtime, energy consumption and operating costs when the escalator is idle.

Bring passenger experience to the next level

Options include aesthetic packages, handrail colors and customizable LED lighting.

Seamless support

Otis' highly trained technicians and support teams are available to properly maintain escalators, with a focus on safety, efficiency and reliability.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation, service and modernization of elevators and escalators, we move 2.5 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.5 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 45,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

Based on Otis internal data. Otis Link MOD package availability varies by market. Visit Otis.com or contact your Otis sales representative to learn more. Based on Otis internal data with Otis Service contract. Otis ONE features are subject to a maintenance contract and paid tiered subscription with Otis. Otis ONE for Link and Link MOD suite of offerings is available in Asia Pacific, China, Europe and the Middle East.

Media Contact:

Richard Howat

Phone: +44 7392860548

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation