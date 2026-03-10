Otis Champions Inclusive Mobility for Aging Populations

Designed for older adults, the new Otis Viva™ solutions – for existing and new buildings – promote safe, reliable mobility in support of longer, more independent and active living.

CANNES, France, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MIPIM, the world's largest real estate exhibition, Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world leader in the manufacture, installation, service and modernization of elevators and escalators, is reinforcing its commitment to intergenerational mobility. As the global population ages, Otis is leading with new accessible, intuitive solutions designed to support evolving mobility needs and help older adults remain independent, active and confident throughout their lives.

Designed for older adults, the new Otis Viva™ solutions – for existing and new buildings – promote safe, reliable mobility in support of longer, more independent and active living.

Otis unveiled its new Viva solutions – a purpose-built set of elevator features to improve safety, reliability and more instinctive operation for aging populations, while benefiting all passengers. The combination of human-centered design and intuitive elevator technology provides a safer and more comfortable ride experience, with benefits that include improved uptime, easier entry and exit, improved lighting and visibility, clear visual and auditory signals, and handrails for added stability for balance. Together, these features make daily journeys more comfortable for those who need them most.

Improving accessibility is easy to do. Starting now. Otis Viva solutions enable building owners to implement meaningful improvements to elevators in existing buildings through small or large upgrades that meet regulatory and tenant standards while extending the life of their assets. Customers remain in control, making informed choices about the scope, cost, and pace of their elevator enhancements.

Otis Viva solutions also come standard with new installations of the Otis Gen3™ and Gen360™ elevator systems. And the Gen3 and Gen360 elevators' compact design options make it easy to add elevators to buildings where none previously existed – helping expand access and mobility while supporting people who want to remain independent and age in place.

Rooted in its longstanding commitment to support local communities, Otis is using its participation at MIPIM to deliver an early, tangible benefit to residents at a senior living center in Le Cannet, France, managed by the Groupe SOS Seniors association. Through the donation of select Otis Viva solutions, Otis is refurbishing an elevator to remove existing mobility barriers and help residents move more safely, freely and comfortably.

"How well our buildings and infrastructure serve people tomorrow depends on how quickly and thoughtfully we improve and adapt them today," said Otis Chair, CEO and President Judy Marks. "As global populations continue to age, access and autonomy in everyday mobility become essential. Otis is focused on delivering solutions at pace that remove barriers and support independence, helping people connect and thrive at every stage of life."

Otis Viva solutions will be available to upgrade existing buildings and for new installations beginning in May 2026 with initial rollout in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. To learn more about Otis Viva solutions and the company's commitment to advancing mobility – helping older adults move freely, confidently and independently – visit www.otis.com.

Otis also debuted its Gen3 Comfort in China in November 2025, ideal for residential communities with aging residents.

Q&A

What prompted Otis to focus on accessible solutions for older adults in urban environments?

Otis recognizes the rapid demographic changes taking place worldwide. By 2050, the number of people aged 60 and older is expected to double worldwide*, fundamentally reshaping how we support mobility, independence and quality of life. This evolution creates an urgent need for inclusive and accessible buildings and infrastructure that allow people to remain active and connected to their communities as they age.

What is Otis' long-term vision for urban living and accessibility?

Otis is committed to helping cities evolve in ways that support longer, healthier and more independent living for people at every stage of life. Staying at the forefront of innovation means not only developing new solutions, but listening and continuously learning from real-world use cases, customers, and expert partners to refine and add new features and benefits over time. By using insights gained through ongoing market engagement, Otis aims to advance accessible, inclusive mobility that enables cities to meet the changing needs of their communities today and for generations to come.

How do the Otis Gen3 and Gen360 elevator platforms contribute to accessible and inclusive urban environments?

The Otis Gen3 elevator platform, recently introduced in EMEA, and the Gen360 platform include a range of elevators with compact, space-saving solutions suitable for both new and existing buildings. By installing, adding or upgrading technology to improve accessibility and inclusivity, these elevators help make buildings more future-ready, ensuring cities remain livable and welcoming for all residents.

Otis Viva solutions come standard with new installations of the Otis Gen3 and Gen360 elevator platforms, delivering accessible, intuitive mobility from day one and supporting evolving needs over time. Additionally, to address the urgent need to enhance accessibility in many buildings constructed without elevators, the Otis Gen3 and Gen360 elevator ranges offer several compact design options, making them an ideal choice for buildings where space for the elevator shaft must be created.

Why are small upgrades important for improving accessibility?

Small, targeted upgrades often allow impactful accessibility improvements to happen faster and within set budgets vs. complete refurbishments. Otis Viva solutions offer the flexibility customers need to make informed decisions about the scope, cost, pace and planning of their elevator enhancements.

How do Otis Viva solutions benefit building owners?

Otis Viva solutions help building owners improve accessibility while meeting evolving tenant and residential expectations. By upgrading existing elevators, these solutions extend the useful life of buildings and support long-term performance and value.

Can Otis Viva solutions be added to existing elevator systems in buildings?

Yes. Otis Viva solutions can be added to elevators in existing buildings through targeted upgrades. These small or larger enhancements make it easier to improve accessibility and passenger experience without waiting for new construction.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation, service and modernization of elevators and escalators, we move 2.5 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.5 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 45,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact:

Katy Padgett

+1-860-674-3047

[email protected]

*Source World Health Organization factsheet – Ageing and health, published 1 October 2025: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/ageing-and-health

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation