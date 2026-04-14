Otis Launches Robust™ Heavy-Duty Elevator Range for Data Centers and Mission-Critical Infrastructure

Meets the readiness, scale and reliability demands of today's fast‑growing data center and infrastructure needs

Engineered and ready now for facilities that require fast delivery of high capacity and durable elevators available with world-class Otis service, experience and expertise

FARMINGTON, Conn., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world leader in the manufacture, installation, service and modernization of elevators and escalators, today announced Otis Robust, a new heavy-duty elevator range engineered to meet the growing demand of multi-story data centers and other essential infrastructure, such as airports, hospitals and industrial plants, that operate around the clock under demanding conditions.

Otis Robust elevators are designed for demanding infrastructure supporting heavy loads, frequent use and continuous operation, with up to five times the weight capacity and two times wider door openings than standard passenger elevators.

The global demand for larger and more advanced facilities and infrastructure is expanding at an unprecedented rate across sectors, with the global data center pipeline alone exceeding $2.5 trillion* in anticipated investment. Advances in cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) are fueling this expansion, driving rapid growth in multi-story data center capacity worldwide. As these facilities scale, with strong market momentum in the United States and Canada and substantial growth potential across Asia and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), they must be built and brought online faster, placing new demands on the performance, durability and safety of the infrastructure they support.

"As construction and investment for data centers and other infrastructure accelerates, customers are looking for partners like Otis who can move at pace without compromising on safety and reliability," said Judy Marks, Chair, CEO, and President of Otis. "The Robust elevator range reflects how we are ready to serve these fast-growing sectors, bringing ready-now, heavy-duty solutions to market that are purpose-built for high-intensity environments. By combining industrial grade engineering with our global scale and service expertise, we're helping customers build and deploy facilities faster and operate them with confidence over the long term."

Whether for individual installations or multi-site major projects, Otis leverages its global manufacturing and supply chain network, proven processes and dedicated teams of experts to provide end-to-end support that helps streamline decision making and accelerate every step—from bidding through commissioning—while maintaining consistency and quality.

Otis Robust elevators are designed for demanding infrastructure supporting heavy loads, frequent use and continuous operation, with up to five times the weight capacity and two times wider door openings than standard passenger elevators. They help customers reduce operational risk, protect valuable equipment, and maintain performance time around the clock. Combined with an Otis service plan and the Otis ONE™ IoT predictive maintenance solution, customers should benefit from high service quality and extended performance. They can also easily modernize and upgrade their equipment to scale operations and protect long-term investments as facility needs change over time.

To learn more about the range of Otis Robust heavy-duty elevators and the company's commitment to supporting the rapid development of critical infrastructure, visit www.otis.com/en/us/products/otis-robust.

Q&A

What distinguishes the Otis Robust heavy-duty elevators from other elevator solutions currently available?

The Otis Robust heavy-duty elevators are engineered for multi-story data centers and other critical infrastructure that require accelerated installation of high-capacity, dependable, and continuously operating elevators.

How does Otis move fast from bid to commissioning?

Otis leverages its global manufacturing and supply chain network, proven processes, and dedicated expert teams. Whether it's a single or multiple site deployment, its end-to-end support helps streamline decision making and accelerate every step—from bidding through commissioning—while maintaining consistency and quality.

Why has Otis launched a dedicated elevator range for data centers and mission-critical facilities now?

We are seeing unprecedented expansion across mission-critical infrastructure. Advances in cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) are fueling this expansion, driving rapid growth in data center capacity. The global data center pipeline alone now exceeds $2.5 trillion*, and these facilities are becoming larger, more complex and more demanding. Elevators are essential to keeping these dynamic environments running continuously. The Otis Robust elevators were engineered to meet this reality, with reliability and performance designed from the outset.

What problems are customers in data centers and other critical facilities facing today?

Customers tell us that swift delivery, performance and reliability are their top priorities, whether they are moving heavy equipment, regularly moving large numbers of passengers or striving to maintain maximum up time in 24/7 environments. With up to five times the weight capacity and two times wider door openings than standard passenger elevators, Otis Robust elevators are purpose built for heavy loads, frequent use and continuous operation, helping customers reduce operational risk and protect critical operations.

How does Otis Robust support the rapid evolution of data centers' needs?

Otis Robust elevators are purpose built for heavy loads, frequent use and continuous operation and designed for easy modernization and upgrades, allowing customers to adapt their systems as their operational needs change.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation, service and modernization of elevators and escalators, we move 2.5 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.5 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 45,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

*Source: Q1-2026 Global Insights report on data centers issued by GlobalData

Media Contact:

Katy Padgett

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SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation