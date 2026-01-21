Otis Offers Eight Connected Vertical Mobility Solutions Across Gen3™ Platform for EMEA Customers

Smart vertical transportation for new construction and modernising and refurbishing existing buildings

IoT connectivity and innovative Otis technologies as standard features, with flexible design and award-winning aesthetics options

GENEVA, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis is offering its vertical mobility solutions for low- to mid-rise buildings across its Gen3 product family for customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The comprehensive platform includes eight Gen3 products with the Otis ONE™ IoT solution embedded. Available alongside Otis' ground-breaking Gen360™ platform, the Gen3 portfolio has a range of innovative, high performance and sustainable technologies – such as the ReGen™ drive1, which captures energy usually wasted as heat and returns it to the building for use as power. Otis (NYSE: OTIS) is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

The Gen3 platform offers smooth, comfortable, and digitally connected rides in stylish cabins that can be customised to reflect customers’ unique requirements.

"Our Gen3 connected solutions build on Otis' reputation for engineering expertise and commitment to innovation and include an exciting variety of vertical mobility options for customers throughout EMEA," said Thibault Lefébure, President, Otis EMEA. "Whether intended for use in residential buildings, corporate offices, infrastructure projects, or private homes, the Gen3 range includes an appropriate solution, comes with many Otis signature technologies as standard features, and delivers the exceptional quality and service our customers expect from Otis."

The Gen3 platform includes eight premium connected2 products: Gen3 Core™, Gen3 Peak™, Gen3 Edge™, Gen3™ Flex, Gen3™ Switch, Gen3™ Home, Gen3™ Bedlift and Gen3™ Robusta, with a range of travel heights, lifting capacities and travel speeds for customer needs.

Visit www.otis.com for full details and to explore the Otis Gen3 platform.

What are the key customer benefits of the Otis Gen3 platform?

Safety

Gen3 elevators feature safety technologies that comply with the latest and most stringent safety standards. In addition, eView™ in-car display enables an instant connection to the OTISLINE™ customer call centre via a secure digital voice or video call for added passenger reassurance.

Technology-driven reliability

The Otis ONE™ IoT digital platform comes as standard, enabling predictive maintenance, real-time health monitoring, and remote intervention – which can improve uptime and service quality.

Energy efficiency and sustainability

Energy-efficiency and sustainability are part of the Gen3 platform's design, with standard features that reduce energy usage, including:

Gearless machines that are 80% smaller and as much as 50% more efficient compared to traditional geared machines and feature permanent magnet motor technology that uses less energy

The ReGen™ drive (available on all the products, apart from Gen3 Home) captures energy usually wasted as heat and returns it to the building for use as power. It reduces energy consumption compared to conventional systems without regenerative technology

Both the Gen3 and Gen360 platforms also include commonly available efficiency features like LED lighting and sleep mode that shuts down the elevator when not in use

Otis' patented, coated steel belts do not require any lubrication.

Otis Environmental Product Declarations empower customers to make informed choices with transparent, verified, and comparable information.

Next-level passenger experience

The sleek and smart eView™ in-car display offers customised screens with building news, weather and equipment updates, while also connecting passengers via voice or video calls to the OTISLINE customer care centre in case of an emergency

With over 400,000 custom options, the award-winning Ambiance aesthetics line offers customers modern lighting, sleek fixtures and a suite of colours and design options to match every building's style and budget

Designed for low- to mid-rise residential buildings, the Gen3 Core elevator has all new aesthetics options, including stylish cab interior colour selections and elegant finishes such as new car operating panels (COP), hall fixtures, buttons and panel indicators available for the first time in EMEA.

Seamless support

Otis' team of experts, backed by proven experience with thousands of customers, will help customers choose the most suitable connected elevator platform and ensure a high-quality installation

Once installed, Otis' highly trained technicians and support teams will be available to properly maintain elevators, with a focus on safety, efficiency and reliability.

1: Not available on Gen3 Home.

2: Otis ONE features are subject to a maintenance contract and paid tiered subscription with Otis.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.4 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.4 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 44,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact: [email protected] +44 7392860548

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation