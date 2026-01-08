Otis Selected for Major Escalator Modernization Across London Underground Network

Otis innovation and expertise will help keep London moving

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, and service company, has been selected by Transport for London (TfL) to deliver a comprehensive service and modernization program for 172 escalators across the London Underground network.

Otis will deliver a comprehensive service and modernization program for 172 escalators across the London Underground network, bringing the total number of units serviced by Otis to more than 300 across the entire network. Shown here are escalators at Bond Street station.

Otis has played an essential role in keeping people moving within and across London for over a century, ever since installing the first passenger escalators on the London Underground at Earl's Court station in 1911. On the Elizabeth line, which has transformed how people travel across the capital, Otis supports around 800,000 passenger journeys daily with its escalators and expert technicians, helping to keep London moving.

Starting in April 2026, this new contract brings the total number of units serviced by Otis to more than 300 across the entire network.

"Otis teams will carefully maintain, refurbish or completely replace escalators which have reached the end of their service life," said Aleš Korotvička, Vice President and General Manager at Otis UK & Nordics. "With our deep experience in essential infrastructure that millions rely on every day, we're proud that our innovation and expertise have played such a significant role in safely moving London's passengers for over a century – and that we'll help to keep the busy network flowing for many years to come."

Escalators in the TfL network operate almost continuously – up to 20 hours a day to support 1.2 billion passenger journeys annually on the London Underground. TfL's ongoing escalator maintenance and renewal program is essential to keeping escalators safe and reliable.

What are the benefits of modernizing escalators?

Enhanced Reliability: Upgraded components reduce downtime and ensure consistent performance for passengers.

Improved Safety: Modern systems incorporate the latest safety features and meet or exceed current compliance standards.

Energy Efficiency: New technologies help lower energy consumption.

Extended Service Life: Refurbishment and modernization extend the lifespan of existing escalators, optimizing investment and reducing long-term costs.

Passenger Experience: Smoother, quieter operation improves comfort and accessibility for all travelers.

Future-Ready Infrastructure: Modernized escalators are designed to integrate with evolving technologies, such as connected systems for real-time performance monitoring, to meet the demands of a growing city.

