Otis Spunkmeyer Joins the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation to Tackle Food Insecurity

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Spunkmeyer and the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation are working together this September to take on food insecurity in communities across the United States. This collaboration focuses on directing much-needed support to vulnerable populations, with a spotlight on children.

Jason Heyward partners with Otis Spunkmeyer and the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation to knock hunger out of the park! Jason Heyward partners with Otis Spunkmeyer and the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation to knock hunger out of the park!

Through this effort, for every case of qualifying Otis Spunkmeyer cookies sold to Sodexo-managed or Entegra operators during September, Otis Spunkmeyer will donate $3 to the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation. The proceeds will empower the Foundation's ongoing mission to combat hunger and provide access to nutritious food for those who need it most.

Jason Heyward, Major League Baseball outfielder, has stepped up to bat for this campaign. In a newly released Public Service Announcement (PSA), Heyward calls on everyone to join in the fight against hunger.

"Hunger is a reality for millions of Americans, and it affects how we think, act, look, and feel," said Heyward. "By teaming up with Otis Spunkmeyer and the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, I'm helping to ensure that every cookie sold this month brings us closer to a future where no child goes to bed hungry."

Roxanne Moore, Executive Director of the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, emphasized the impact of this initiative, stating, "This campaign is more than just raising funds—it's about empowering communities and making real change. With Otis Spunkmeyer and Jason Heyward on board, we're rallying people across the country to join us in this critical mission."

Paul Stippich, Senior Director of Marketing, Strategy, and Innovation for Aspire Bakeries, added, "Otis Spunkmeyer is dedicated to making an impact. Together with the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation and Jason Heyward, we are committed to fighting food insecurity in our country."

With every cookie sold, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation will be one step closer to achieving the campaign goal of providing over a quarter million meals. Otis Spunkmeyer and the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation invite all Sodexo-managed and Entegra operators to participate in joining this winning team to knock hunger out of the park! A full portfolio of marketing materials is available to support the campaign.

About Otis Spunkmeyer

Otis Spunkmeyer, an Aspire Bakeries brand and pioneer in the fresh-baked cookie business, has been a leader in the sweet baked goods industry for more than 45 years. Established in California in 1977 as a chain of retail cookie stores, the company expanded its business to support foodservice operators, introducing a fresh-baked cookie program complete with ovens and merchandising tools. Today, Otis Spunkmeyer continues the legacy, offering the best tasting cookies and baked goods for foodservice, retail, fundraising, convenience stores, and vending. Otis Spunkmeyer remains the #1 foodservice frozen cookie dough brand and continues to deliver fun and quality that is sought after and beloved by consumers.

About Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation

The Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation works with and through partners to help end childhood hunger in the United States because no child should be hungry today or risk being hungry again tomorrow. Sodexo, Inc., which funds all administrative costs, and the nonprofit Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, mobilize experts, innovators, volunteers and donors to feed children; to advocate for policies to end childhood hunger; and to implement innovative potential solutions, particularly those designed by youth. Since 1996, the Foundation has leveraged over $46 million in grant dollars to help end childhood hunger.

