OTORIO Named "Policy Management Solution Provider of the Year" in 7th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTORIO , the leading provider of OT cyber risk management solutions, today announced that it has been named "Policy Management Solution Provider of the Year" in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. The award was granted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

The breakthrough OTORIO RAM² platform protects industrial control systems (ICS) and cyber-physical systems (CPS) with robust security controls that continuously assess cyber risks and actionable playbooks to guide mitigation efforts. By conducting in-depth security posture assessments, the platform ensures that alerts affecting critical assets appear at the top of the priority list.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by CyberSecurity Breakthrough as the 'Policy Management Solution Provider of the Year,'" said Daniel Bren, co-founder and CEO of OTORIO. "By utilizing RAM²'s risk assessment and management capabilities, organizations can save time and resources, and eliminate stress. Our proactive approach ensures operational resilience, preventing downtime and financial losses through effective risk management."

OTORIO offers significant business value by improving operational efficiency and reliability. Demonstrating policy compliance with stringent OT security regulations and standards helps organizations avoid penalties and fines, contributing to a more secure and compliant operational landscape. OTORIO's solution improves preparedness for the NIS2 Directive, IEC 62443, NERC CIP, NIST and other regulations safely, efficiently, and effectively with out-of-the-box asset and site-level compliance assessment.

The platform's Attack Graph Analysis technology, with its powerful Cyber Digital Twin model, enables organizations to gain dynamic visual network topology and advanced risk assessment capabilities. The Attack Graph Analysis makes it simple to navigate between assets, vulnerabilities, connections, and the influence of security controls. Users can then prioritize and address risks effectively with a special focus on critical mitigation actions.

"RAM² is a comprehensive OT cyber risk management solution that offers a wide range of protection for operational networks all aimed at ensuring safety by eliminating vulnerabilities and risks," said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Congratulations to OTORIO who are going beyond security, offering significant value by improving operational efficiency and reliability. RAM² empowers organizations to transcend legacy OT security approaches by establishing a unified, enterprise-wide strategy for a safer and more reliable environment."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

OTORIO has recently been granted a patent from the USPTO for its risk management model and attack graph analysis algorithm, reinforcing its position as a true pioneer in the OT security market.

About OTORIO

OTORIO is an innovative OT security risk management platform for advanced operational resilience. The platform provides organizations with a centralized and comprehensive view of cyber risk in alignment with business priorities and industry regulations to ensure safe, productive, and reliable operations. OTORIO discovers and protects multi-generational industrial and security systems, and multi-vendor OT environments, so organizations can confidently take the next step in digital transformation and OT security governance. OTORIO's unified risk management framework and actionable mitigation guidance enable security practitioners to proactively and efficiently reduce cyber risks, improve security posture and ensure business continuity.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

