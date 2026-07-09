Otsuka ICU Medical LLC Announces Over $500M Expansion of IV Solutions Manufacturing in North America

This expansion of IV solutions manufacturing will help enhance supply-chain resiliency, support portfolio development and advance non-DEHP innovation for the North American IV solutions market.

Joint venture announces over $500M IV solutions manufacturing expansion in Austin, TX

Expansion aimed at improving IV solutions supply resiliency and quality, and accelerating non-DEHP new product development in North America via fully automated technology

First major milestone toward fulfilling the commitments of the joint venture finalized in May 2025 between ICU Medical, Inc. and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory America, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otsuka ICU Medical LLC today announced plans for an over $500 million expansion to its US IV solutions manufacturing through a new facility and significant upgrades to its existing operations in Austin, Texas. The expansion is expected to enhance long-term supply resiliency and accelerate new product development while positioning the portfolio to support evolving non-DEHP legislation across the North American IV solutions market.

The project will leverage Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc.'s long-standing expertise in IV container development and manufacturing quality to support Otsuka ICU Medical LLC's advancement of non-DEHP IV solutions for the North American market. As part of this initiative, Otsuka ICU Medical LLC will expand its existing 700,000-square-foot Austin manufacturing site with a new 500,000-square-foot facility in Austin to support greater operational flexibility and future innovation across IV solutions and specialty pharmaceutical segments.

This expansion is the first major milestone toward delivering on the commitments made by the joint venture between ICU Medical, Inc. and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory America, Inc., a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc., finalized in May 2025. It reflects the partnership's strategic focus on bolstering North American IV solutions manufacturing and innovation, while complementing existing efforts to obtain long-term FDA approval of select overseas Otsuka manufacturing sites to supplement North American supply as needed.

"This expansion reflects our commitment to long-term growth in a clinically essential market," said Yoshifumi Fujimoto, chief executive officer of Otsuka ICU Medical LLC. "By strengthening our US manufacturing footprint, expanding non-DEHP capabilities, and introducing innovation, we are enhancing supply reliability for North American customers while positioning ourselves to better support future regulatory and legislative requirements."

The North American IV solutions market remains highly concentrated, and recent supply chain disruptions—driven by natural disasters and infrastructure constraints—have highlighted the importance of resilient, geographically diversified production. At the same time, healthcare providers are preparing for an evolving regulatory environment, including the transition toward non-DEHP IV solutions containers. This expansion is designed to address both needs: strengthening supply resiliency while supporting future portfolio innovation and market readiness.

Media Contact:

Harrison Richards, ICU Medical, Inc.

949-366-4261

[email protected]

About Otsuka ICU Medical LLC.: Otsuka ICU Medical LLC is a joint venture between ICU Medical, Inc. and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory America, Inc., subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc., formed to strengthen the resiliency, reliability, and innovation of IV solutions supply in North America. Combining global manufacturing scale with strong North American production and distribution capabilities, Otsuka ICU Medical LLC supports caregivers with high-quality IV solutions designed to help deliver safe, consistent patient care. For more information, visit www.otsukaicumed.com.

About Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc. (OPF): OPF is the original company from which the Otsuka Group has grown. The management vision of OPF is "the best partner in clinical nutrition worldwide", and as a leading company in IV solutions in Japan has been developing, manufacturing, and selling IV solutions for 80 years. Today, in addition to IV solutions, OPF provides a variety of products that contribute to solving issues in the healthcare setting. For more information, visit https://www.otsukakj.jp/en/.

About Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory America, Inc. (OPFA): OPFA operates across healthcare and life sciences markets engaging in the research, development, technology transfer, manufacture, and sale and importation of pharmaceuticals, IV solutions, medical devices and functional food products. The company also oversees the management and strategic operations of its U.S. subsidiary, Otsuka ICU Medical LLC, and related business activities.

About ICU Medical: ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICUI) offers clinically essential medical devices that connect patients and caregivers through life-enhancing, innovative technology and services that provide meaningful clinical value. The organization's robust portfolio features medical delivery systems and consumable products for infusion therapy, emergency medicine, general and regional anesthesia, home care, NICU/PICU, oncology, pain management, and respiratory care. More information about ICU Medical, Inc. can be found at www.icumed.com.

SOURCE Otsuka ICU Medical LLC