Ottawa Just Picked This Small Canadian Company to Represent Its Quantum Technology in Europe

Equity Insider News Commentary

Issued on behalf of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) has been selected by the Government of Canada for a quantum technology trade delegation to the Netherlands, a third-party validation that opens direct access to the European market it has targeted for international growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Governments do not hand out endorsements casually, and they are especially careful about who they put on a plane and introduce to allied nations as representative of their national technology base. So when Global Affairs Canada assembles a delegation to showcase Canadian quantum capability in Europe, the selection itself carries information. QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) made that list.

Key Takeaways

A government-selected delegation. QSE has been selected to participate in the Canadian Quantum Enabling Technologies Applied to Space Technology R&D Partnering Delegation to the Netherlands, taking place September 14 to 18, 2026.

QSE has been selected to participate in the Canadian Quantum Enabling Technologies Applied to Space Technology R&D Partnering Delegation to the Netherlands, taking place September 14 to 18, 2026. Organized at the federal level. The program is run by Global Affairs Canada through the Embassy of Canada to the Netherlands, in collaboration with the National Quantum Strategy Secretariat at Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

The program is run by Global Affairs Canada through the Embassy of Canada to the Netherlands, in collaboration with the National Quantum Strategy Secretariat at Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. Built for commercialization, not photo ops. The delegation is designed to connect selected Canadian companies with Dutch organizations for commercialization-focused research, development, pilot projects and partnerships, with the five-day program expected to include the European Space Agency's Industry Space Days and pre-arranged business meetings.

The delegation is designed to connect selected Canadian companies with Dutch organizations for commercialization-focused research, development, pilot projects and partnerships, with the five-day program expected to include the European Space Agency's Industry Space Days and pre-arranged business meetings. A European beachhead strategy. QSE believes the Netherlands and the broader European market are important to its international growth, and intends to use the program to understand European customer needs, procurement models and regulatory expectations before pursuing larger commercial opportunities.

QSE believes the Netherlands and the broader European market are important to its international growth, and intends to use the program to understand European customer needs, procurement models and regulatory expectations before pursuing larger commercial opportunities. Arriving as the sector heats up. Cybersecurity stocks rallied in mid-July 2026 amid rapidly evolving industry-wide security concerns, and governments on both sides of the Atlantic have moved post-quantum migration from a research topic to a policy mandate.

What Being Selected Actually Signals

The delegation is not a conference badge. It is organized by Global Affairs Canada, through the Embassy of Canada to the Netherlands, in collaboration with the National Quantum Strategy Secretariat at Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. Those are the institutions responsible for Canada's National Quantum Strategy, and the program is explicitly designed to connect selected Canadian companies with Dutch organizations for commercialization-focused research, development, pilot projects and partnerships.

QSE believes its selection provides meaningful third-party recognition of the relevance of its post-quantum capabilities and the Company's readiness to pursue international technology validation, adaptation and co-development. For a company at QSE's stage, that distinction matters in a specific way: post-quantum security is a field crowded with claims, and buyers, particularly government and enterprise buyers, have limited ability to independently evaluate cryptographic assertions. Third-party validation from a national government is one of the few signals that cuts through. The Company believes this recognition can strengthen its credibility with customers, partners, investors and public-sector stakeholders.

"Being selected for this Government of Canada delegation is a meaningful validation of QSE as an innovative Canadian technology company with international potential," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "The program gives us direct access to the right ecosystem, potential partners, pilot customers, channel partners, R&D collaborators and innovation networks, as we evaluate how QSE can support European market needs."

Five Days, and What They Are Actually For

The program runs September 14 to 18, 2026, and the agenda is unusually concrete. It is expected to include participation in the European Space Agency's Industry Space Days, pre-arranged business meetings, visits to quantum and space-related sites, and briefings across major Dutch innovation hubs. QSE also expects curated introductions to Dutch and European companies, research institutions and innovation networks, including potential strategic partners, pilot customers, channel partners and R&D collaborators.

Note the phrase "pre-arranged." The difference between a trade mission and a useful trade mission is whether the meetings are booked before the plane lands. For QSE, the stated objective is market validation and relationship building: the Company intends to discuss how its full secure posture ("QPrime") platform and broader quantum-resilient data security technologies can help organizations see where encryption is used, understand exposure, plan post-quantum migration and protect sensitive data.

That framing is worth pausing on, because it describes the actual problem enterprises face. Most large organizations genuinely do not know where all their encryption lives, which systems depend on it, or what breaks if it has to change. Before anyone can migrate to post-quantum cryptography, they need a map. QSE's pitch is that it provides the map first and the migration path second, which is a lower-friction way into an enterprise than demanding an immediate infrastructure overhaul.

The Company also intends to explore joint innovation funding opportunities, including Canada-Europe R&D programs that may support collaborative testing, localization or co-development with qualified partners. That is the unglamorous but practical part: non-dilutive funding and local partners are how small technology companies enter regulated foreign markets without burning their balance sheet.

Why Space Is in the Title

The delegation's full name is the Canadian Quantum Enabling Technologies Applied to Space Technology R&D Partnering Delegation, and the space element is not decorative. Satellites are among the hardest things in the world to secure. They are physically unreachable once launched, they operate for decades, and their communications are exactly the kind of long-lived sensitive data that the harvest-now-decrypt-later threat targets, where encrypted traffic captured today could be decrypted years later once quantum capability matures.

That makes space a demanding proving ground for post-quantum security, and a credible one. The European Space Agency's Industry Space Days sits at the center of that ecosystem. For QSE, the initiative also supports a broader international expansion strategy focused on placing its technology within trusted regional ecosystems through local validation, co-development and partner-led market entry, an approach that reflects how European procurement actually works, through trusted local relationships rather than cold outreach.

The Company It Keeps: Security Spending Is Not Optional Anymore

QSE is a small, early-stage company, and the names below are far larger and are referenced here only as market and thematic context, not as peers, competitors, or financial comparables to QSE. What connects them is a market reality that showed up sharply in mid-July 2026, when cybersecurity shares rallied after IBM told investors its enterprise customers had been distracted by rapidly evolving industry-wide cybersecurity concerns. Security budgets are proving durable while other technology spending wobbles. Each name below has been trending higher on that dynamic. All figures are approximate and subject to change.

SEALSQ (Nasdaq: LAES) is the closest public analog to what QSE is attempting, and the parallels are striking. The Geneva-based company develops post-quantum semiconductors, PKI services and secure microcontrollers, reported preliminary first-half 2026 revenue of roughly $11 million, up about 120% year over year, and reaffirmed full-year guidance for 50% to 100% growth. Its QS7001 secure element achieved NIST entropy source validation in May 2026, and its roadmap explicitly extends to securing satellite and defense systems. SEALSQ demonstrates that a small company can build a real post-quantum business in Europe through certification, sovereign partnerships and government-adjacent channels, which is precisely the path QSE is stepping onto with this delegation.

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) shows how much the market is now paying for security. The endpoint-security leader has climbed roughly 85% year to date and surged more than 10% in a single session on July 14, 2026 on the IBM commentary, with annual recurring revenue above $5 billion growing in the mid-twenties percent. CrowdStrike is not a post-quantum company, but its trajectory illustrates the budget environment QSE is selling into: security has moved from discretionary line item to non-negotiable spend, and that shift is what makes cryptographic migration fundable.

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) reinforces the same point from the infrastructure side. The network-security company has risen roughly 86% year to date, delivered about 41% product revenue growth in its most recent quarter, and recently drew a ratings upgrade on positive earnings-estimate revisions. Fortinet's strength in government and critical-infrastructure channels is the relevant detail here, because those are exactly the buyers, regulated, long-horizon, sovereignty-conscious, that QSE is targeting through a government-organized delegation into Europe.

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) rounds out the group as the name most directly engaged with the practical mechanics of post-quantum migration at internet scale. Up roughly 43% year to date and among the cybersecurity names that climbed on July 14, Cloudflare has been an early mover in deploying quantum-resistant cryptography across its network. Its work illustrates that post-quantum migration is not a distant theoretical exercise but an engineering program already underway at major infrastructure providers, which is the wave QSE is positioning its

QPrime platform to serve.

An Invitation Is Not a Contract

It is worth being precise about what has and has not happened. QSE has been selected for a delegation. It has not announced a European customer, a signed partnership, or revenue from the region. The Company itself frames the objective as market validation and relationship building, and describes the program in terms of what it expects and intends rather than what it has secured. Delegations produce introductions. Whether introductions become pilots, and pilots become contracts, is the work that follows.

What the selection does provide is access and a credential, both of which are genuinely scarce for a company of this size trying to enter a market where procurement runs through trust and local relationships. Set against a policy backdrop where post-quantum migration has moved from research topic to government mandate on both sides of the Atlantic, having a national government open the door to the European ecosystem is a meaningful step. September will show what QSE does with it.

CONTINUED… Follow QSE as it heads into the Netherlands delegation this September and get the full story and updates here.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience. Ted Carefoot serves as Chief Executive Officer. For more information on QSE's quantum security solutions, visit www.qse-corp.com or contact [email protected].

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Forward-Looking Statements. This publication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding QSE — Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.'s participation in the delegation and the expected program agenda, anticipated introductions, potential partnerships, pilot customers and channel relationships, European market entry and expansion strategy, potential joint innovation funding, and the capabilities and adoption of its QPrime platform and quantum-resilient technologies. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," or the negative of such terms. These statements are based on current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including that selection for a delegation does not guarantee any partnership, customer, contract, funding or revenue; risks relating to competition, technology adoption, regulatory requirements, and general economic conditions; and the risks described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this publication. Neither the company nor any other party undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers should conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions. Third-party comparable companies referenced (LAES, CRWD, FTNT, NET) are provided solely as market and thematic context and are not peers, competitors, or comparables of QSE — Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.; all third-party performance figures are approximate and subject to change.

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