Otter + Pop Receives 'Best Invention' Nod

First introduced in early 2019, the product was born from a collaboration between OtterBox, the No. 1-selling smartphone case in the US, and PopSockets, the innovator of the now-ubiquitous PopGrip.1

Otter + Pop features an OtterBox case with an integrated PopGrip. The PopGrip is recessed into the case, so it sits flush when not extended for use. Additionally, the PopTop is swappable, making the case endlessly customizable. Otter + Pop makes a great holiday gift, with a case for under the tree and a stocking stuffed with PopTops.

Otter + Pop is available in both rugged Defender Series and slim Symmetry Series case styles and can be found at otterbox.com, popsockets.com and a variety of retail locations.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

1 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2015 – December 2018

2 Otter + Pop Symmetry Series and Otter + Pop Defender Series ARE NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

