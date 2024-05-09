Otter Products Continues Legacy of Giving Back with All-Company Volunteer Day

Since the inception of closed2open, employees have completed over 35,000 hours of volunteer work in ten countries.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 16, Otter Products is hosting the eighth annual day of giving back. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, the closed2open volunteer event pauses all Otter Products' operations for one day to allow employees to make a difference in their communities by volunteering with local organizations.

The closed2open event allows all employees to volunteer together on a wide variety of projects to support their communities such as park clean up, food bank support and school refresh projects. Otter Products employees will give their time and talent to projects that make a big impact in their communities throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia.

"Once again, Otter Products will host our closed2open event so we can give back to our communities," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "Throughout the year, our employees are always working in the communities they call home, so our closed2open event is an extension of the incredible work they do every day."

Otter Products' mission and values are rooted in giving back. Creating a positive impact in the lives of employees and in communities was part of the company culture since day one and formalized with the founding of the OtterCares Foundation in 2010. For the past 15 years, OtterCares has provided grant programs aimed at inspiring students to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists while also facilitating the employee volunteer program at Otter Products.

Otter Products employees are given 24 hours of paid time off for volunteering each year. Since 2011, when tracking began, Otter Products employees have completed more than 148,000 hours volunteering equating to over $3.8 million in value. This year alone, 63% of the Otter employee base have completed over 4,300 hours of volunteer service to their communities.

Employees use their volunteer time off to support projects close to their hearts. Through the OtterCares' Dollars for Doers (DFD) grant program, any employee who completes their 24 hours of volunteer time, can earn a donation to an organization of their choice. Since its launch in 2014, the DFD program has generated over $870,000 to schools and nonprofits across the United States.

Join Otter Product employees on May 16, or any other day, in making a positive impact in your community by volunteering with or donating to your favorite organization. Otter Products customer service and distribution centers will be closed on May 16, resulting in a small delay in some services.

