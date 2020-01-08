OtterBox Adds Antimicrobial Technology to Amplify Glass

"We use our phones every day and take them with us wherever we go, including to some not entirely sanitary spaces," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "Amplify Glass is now formulated with an antimicrobial agent to protect the surface of the screen protector, so you don't have to give phone grime a second thought."

The antimicrobial property of Amplify screen protectors is embedded into the glass so it is able to maintain its damage resistance, optical clarity and touch sensitivity.1

Amplify provides up to five-times greater scratch resistance than other glass protection options.2 Long-lasting protection against drops and bumps helps to keep the screen crystal clear. These enhanced Amplify Glass screen protectors are easy to install and compatible with OtterBox cases and coming soon for the latest Apple iPhone devices. Other versions of Amplify Glass, including Glare Guard and Edge2Edge, are also available for the latest phones from Apple, Samsung and Google.

Amplify Glass with EPA-registered antimicrobial technology is coming soon to otterbox.com.

Stop by the OtterBox booth at PEPCOM for a sneak peek of the newest glass technology from OtterBox and Corning.

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.3

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

1 Amplify Glass with antimicrobial technology does not protect users or provide any direct or implied health-benefit.

2 Versus soda lime glass. Based on Corning tests. Actual results may vary.

3 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2016 – July 2019

