OtterBox Collaborates with Trèfle Designs on Summery Symmetry Series

Virgin Islands-based designer Kristin Frazer creates resort and beach wear known for bold prints and alluring styles that represent her home island's lifestyle. Symmetry Series 'Anegada by Trèfle' is based on Trèfle's latest swim line, the ZION Capsule Collection, which celebrates Trèfle Designs' tenth anniversary.

"The Caribbean is so lush and tropical with inspiration all around," said Frazer. "As a Caribbean designer, it only made sense to be one with my island, my BVI. Combining fashion and technology through accessories is such a fun and creative way to express new concepts. When the opportunity was given to work with OtterBox for a second time, the feeling of excitement, joy and love came flooding back."

Symmetry Series is as protective as it is attractive. The wraparound graphic provides visual appeal from every angle while a dual-material construction protects against drops.1

Limited edition 'Anegada by Trèfle' Symmetry Series cases are available now for iPhone 7/8, $44.95, iPhone 8 Plus/7 Plus, $54.95, iPhone X, $44.95, Galaxy S9, $44.95, and Galaxy S9+, $54.95. For more information, visit otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.2

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit www.otterbox.com.

Note:

1 Symmetry Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection/Units Sold/Jan. 2014-Dec. 2017

©2018 Otter Products, LLC. All rights reserved. OtterBox and all OtterBox logos, trademarks and symbols are the property of Otter Products, LLC. All other logos, trademarks and symbols are the property of their respective owners.

