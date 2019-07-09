OtterBox Expands Power of Princess Case Collection with Limited Release

"Disney Princesses each have a story of their own with hardships and self-realization that teach each generation the power behind believing in yourself," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox and Disney bring together princesses with protective phone cases so fans can express their inner princess power everywhere from the Happiest Place on Earth to sitting at home watching a cherished Disney movie."

Tiana and Aurora join OtterBox Symmetry Series Power of Princess Collection in style. OtterBox drop protection is behind the sparkling clear Symmetry Series case with Aurora and Tiana surrounded by their beloved animal friends. Each princess is a reminder for fans to dream big and make friends in unlikely places. Tiana and Aurora join their fellow princesses in their quest to inspire courage, bravery and kindness.

Aurora and Tiana cases will be offered exclusively to OtterBox Instagram fans on @OtterBoxStyle for iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR. Follow @OtterBoxStyle to get these limited Power of Princess case and for more updates on case expansions and line-ups.

