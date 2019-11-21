OtterBox Holiday Hook-up

From customized cases and chargers to tumblers and swappable PopTops, OtterBox has a gift for everyone, at every price, on your list:

Under $70

OtterSpot Wireless Charging Pad: The world's first expandable charging system can power up any Qi-enabled devices around the home, office or on the go. A charge base can power up to three charge pads plus a device in an elegant stack. ($69.95-$129.95)

Customized Cases: Symmetry Series cases just got a lot more personal. Upload your favorite picture, a funny saying or choose from an array of clipart and monogram options to customize a case that gives the gift of device protection with a personal touch. ($49.95-59.95)

Under $50

Amplify: Give the gift that keeps on giving drop after drop with Amplify Screen Protectors. The Corning-engineered glass with trusted OtterBox protection keeps screens looking crystal clear drop after drop. ($49.95)

Apple Cases: Look no further for the ultra-chic gift of the season for iPhone lovers. OtterBox offers exclusive cases for Apple device including Lumen Series, Traction, Vue and Figura Series Otter + Pop, pairing an integrated PopSocket with a soft-touch Figura case. ($40.95-$50.95)

Under $25

EXO EDGE: Protect your Apple Watch Series 3 or Series 4/5 with a colorful case from OtterBox. EXO EDGE can be used with any Apple Watch band and leaves the crown and power button accessible for the watch that does it all, coming soon. ($29.95)

Elevation Wine Tumbler/Elevation 14 Mug: Elevation Wine Tumblers and Elevation 14 Mugs are great for the wine and coffee lovers on your list. With a variety of colors complimented by stainless steel with an interior copper lining, these tumblers keep drinks at the perfect temperature and include a lid, so not a drop is spilled. ($19.99-$24.99)

Check out all these gift ideas and check back for holiday deals at otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

1 *Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2015 – December 2018

2 Symmetry Series, Lumen Series, Traction, Vue and Figura + Pop are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

SOURCE OtterBox

