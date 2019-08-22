OtterBox Introduces OtterSpot Wireless Charging System

"The ability to stay connected advances with each new smartphone and while a charge lasts longer than ever before, we're often still faced with the dreaded 'low battery' warning," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterSpot offers portable wireless charging so the low battery warning is never an issue. The ability to charge multiple batteries and devices at once ensures everyone in the home or office has a fully charged device all day long."

OtterSpot enables portable charging wherever life takes you. The OtterSpot Charging Base can power multiple OtterBox Wireless Charging Batteries and a device at the same time. The batteries can be used on-the-go, around the home or in the office with any Qi-enabled device, eliminating the hassle of managing cords or attempting to find an accessible power outlet.

OtterSpot Wireless Charging Batteries pack a punch with 5,000 mAh of capacity and up to 10-watt wireless charge speeds. The battery features an added option for simultaneous device charging through the dual-role USB-C port, perfect for travel when you're away or have a friend in need of a power boost. Modern design elements complemented by sleek visual aesthetics ensure the OtterSpot Wireless Charging System is a perfect fit in any office or home environment.

The OtterSpot Wireless Charging System starts at $129.95, which includes a charging base plus one OtterSpot Wireless Battery. Additional batteries and charging bases can be purchased to expand the system for $69.95.

Also joining the power portfolio are Qi-certified OtterBox Wireless Charging Pad, $49.95, and Charging Stand, $59.95, sold separately. The Charging Stand allows for both landscape and horizontal viewing while charging. These products add to the growing portfolio of OtterBox power products including cables, wall and vehicle chargers and power packs, all available at otterbox.com.

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No.1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

