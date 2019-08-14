OtterBox Launches New Amplify Screen Protectors, Engineered by Corning

Corning's proprietary glass-enhancing technologies continually push the boundaries of what is possible in glass. The easy-to-install glass is long-lasting while protecting against drops and bumps. Amplify provides up to five-times greater scratch resistance than other glass protection options. 2

"Device displays continue to get bigger and more brilliant, giving us more reasons to protect them," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "Amplify Edge2Edge covers all areas of a screen and pairs perfectly with a minimalist case or with nothing at all, while Amplify Glare Guard utilizes Corning's proprietary DX technology to improve readability in bright sunlight without sacrificing scratch performance like other anti-glare products."

In addition to allowing users to see their phones with clarity in bright sunlight, Amplify Glare Guard may also help to preserve battery life as consumers can have a comparable viewing experience on a lower brightness setting. Amplify Edge2Edge covers virtually all edges of a screen and is great for use without a case or with some of your favorites from OtterBox.

Amplify screen protection is available now for the latest phones from Apple, Samsung and Google, with prices ranging from $49.95 to $64.95, and is covered by the OtterBox Limited Lifetime Warranty. To find screen protection availability and compatibility, visit otterbox.com.

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

