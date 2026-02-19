OtterBox Offers Protective and Stylish Cases for New Google Pixel 10a

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox launched a new line of protective and stylish phone cases for the new Google Pixel 10a today. The new lineup includes the OtterBox Commuter Series and Profile Series1 for phone cases along with OtterBox Glass for screen protection.

"Our new Google Pixel 10a lineup represents the breadth of protection OtterBox is known for," said OtterBox CEO Trey Northrup. "From rugged, on-the-go durability with Commuter Series to slim, everyday coverage with Profile Series, we're giving users reliable choices that match their lifestyle and personal preferences."

New OtterBox phone case styles for the Google Pixel 10a include:

Commuter Series for Google Pixel 10a

Get moving with Commuter Series, the rugged Pixel 10a case that keeps your phone safe from drops when on-the-go. Built to beat the daily grind, Commuter Series combines a pocket-friendly design with three times the drop protection of military standard (810G‑516.6) making it the ideal phone case for everyday adventures. Plus, Commuter Series for the Google Pixel 10a is compatible with wireless chargers for cord-free charging.

Features include:

3X tested to military drop standard

Dual‑layer design with a rigid outer shell to withstand scrapes and an inner rubber cover to absorb impact

Raised edges to protect camera and screen

Port covers block dust and dirt

Rugged design fights off scratches

Slim profile slides easily in and out of pockets

Compatible with wireless charging

MSRP $49.99

Profile Series for Google Pixel 10a

Ultra-slim and resilient, Profile Series is a thin Pixel 10a case that protects the phone from drops and scrapes. Its solid, one-piece form is precision-fit for the Google Pixel 10a, with textured edges that provide a sure grip yet still allow the case to slide easily in and out of pockets.

Features include:

Meets military drop standard

Raised edges protect to camera and screen

Case resists scratches

Sleek, chic one-piece design

MSRP $29.99

For added defense, pair your new Google Pixel 10a with an OtterBox Glass Screen Protector for durable, edge-to-edge screen protection. All styles for the new Google Pixel 10a are available now at OtterBox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our 'yes' at otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com .

1 Commuter and Profile Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

