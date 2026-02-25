OtterBox Unveils Full Suite of Phone Cases for Samsung's New Galaxy S26 Series

Premium, precision-engineered protection for the Samsung S26 series

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OtterBox releases its portfolio of protective phone cases and accessories for the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26 Series. From ultra-slim designs to heavy-duty protection, the assortment offers a range of style and performance options to suit different needs, lifestyles and personal tastes.

"The new Samsung devices deserve protection that's as capable as the device itself," said OtterBox CEO Trey Northrup. "This lineup delivers the durability OtterBox is known for with the design and versatility today's users expect."

OtterBox unveils a complete suite of precision‑engineered cases for Samsung’s new Galaxy S26 Series, delivering rugged durability, ultra-slim design and next‑level device protection.

OtterBox products for the new Samsung Galaxy S26 Series include:

Symmetry Series : Delivering slim, pocket-friendly protection, the OtterBox Symmetry Series 1 is engineered for sleek and stylish everyday use. This refreshed Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup features an ultra-thin construction, 3X military drop standard protection (810G-516.6), raised edges to protect device camera and screen, tactile buttons that react easily to touch, built-in anchors to connect phone straps and charms, and built-in magnets that align perfectly to provide Fast Charge.

Symmetry Series Cactus Leather and Cactus Leather Embroidery : The beloved low-profile protection of OtterBox's Symmetry Series is elevated with a beautiful, cactus-based leather alternative. Crafted by Desserto from sustainably harvested, organic nopal cactus, this design brings refined texture and a touch of elegance to your device. The handcrafted Cactus Leather Embroidery options add another level of unique, bold style to this luxurious line.

Sole Series : Inspired by movement and built for active lifestyles, Sole Series blends rugged protection with expressive design. Featuring enhanced grip, 5X military drop standard protection, a finger loop for convenient carrying, built-in magnets for Fast Charge, and a hardwearing fabric back with an ombré fade, this case is designed to keep Samsung Galaxy S26 devices protected through workouts, travel and everyday adventures.

Commuter Series : This case collection strikes the perfect balance between slim design and dependable protection, ideal for life on the go. With a dual-layer construction, rigid outer shell and inner rubber cover, these protective cases are specially designed to absorb impact and withstand daily use. Plus, integrated magnets for Fast Charge ensure you keep going all day long.

Defender Series Pro : The Defender Series Pro is OtterBox's toughest, most protective case, with tri-layer defense and 7X military drop standard protection. Reinforced corners, raised edges and port covers enhance overall protection, and built-in magnets that provide Fast Charge make it a go-to option for outdoor adventures, worksites and high-risk environments.

: The Defender Series Pro is OtterBox's toughest, most protective case, with tri-layer defense and 7X military drop standard protection. Reinforced corners, raised edges and port covers enhance overall protection, and built-in magnets that provide Fast Charge make it a go-to option for outdoor adventures, worksites and high-risk environments. Defender Series Pro XT: The Defender Series Pro XT delivers trusted OtterBox protection in a streamlined, dual-layer construction. Paired with clear or graphic styling to showcase personality without sacrificing durability and built-in magnets to provide reliable Fast Charge, this collection offers toughness with a refined, design-forward finish, making it ideal for users who want heavy-duty phone protection with modern aesthetics.

The Defender Series Pro XT delivers trusted OtterBox protection in a streamlined, dual-layer construction. Paired with clear or graphic styling to showcase personality without sacrificing durability and built-in magnets to provide reliable Fast Charge, this collection offers toughness with a refined, design-forward finish, making it ideal for users who want heavy-duty phone protection with modern aesthetics. OtterBox Glass Screen Protector: Pair any OtterBox case with advanced glass solutions crafted to defend your Samsung Galaxy S26 device against cracks, scratches and daily wear. Easy to install and built to absorb impact, OtterBox screen protectors help extend the life of devices while preserving pixel-perfect screen clarity.

OtterBox products compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series range in MSRP from $39.99 to $69.99 and are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our 'yes' at otterbox.com/givingback .

For more information, visit otterbox.com .

1Symmetry Series, Sole Series, Commuter Series, Defender Series and OtterBox Glass are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2Cactus-based leather substitute is organically grown without the need for irrigation and harvested sustainably twice a year to protect the cacti.

