OtterBox Powers Up Xbox Wireless Controllers with New Designed for Xbox Swappable Battery

It's inevitable; controllers always die at the worst possible time. OtterBox Power Swap Controller Batteries feature quick-release technology for one-handed install during gameplay. No pause needed. Compatible with standard Xbox Wireless Controllers, a reserve energy cell continues to power your game while you swap batteries to keep you in the game.

"The Power Swap Controller Batteries feature the industry's first on-the-fly hot-swap design," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "Providing uninterrupted power is the natural evolution of our gaming portfolio that allows seamless, ongoing gameplay for console and cloud gamers alike."

Officially part of the Designed for Xbox program, the Power Swap Controller Batteries provide continuous power, which means no need to pause or resync. A reserve cell maintains power while a new battery is clicked into place on the mounting cage. A low-battery alert illuminates your hands, so you know when it's time to make a battery swap. The Power Swap Controller Batteries have been optimized for natural controller balance and feel and are compatible with the rest of the OtterBox gaming portfolio.

The award-winning OtterBox gaming portfolio is an integral element to the evolving gaming landscape. True to the OtterBox name, these products are built to stand the test of time and come with a limited lifetime warranty.

Mobile Gaming Clip: Easy and ergonomic way to secure a smartphone to an Xbox Wireless Controller.

Easy Grip Controller Shell: Get a pro-level experience and protection for Xbox Wireless Controllers with this slim shell featuring sweat-reducing antimicrobial grips. 1

Gaming Carry Case : Take all your gaming gear on the go with this rugged, water-resistant case.

: Take all your gaming gear on the go with this rugged, water-resistant case. Easy Grip Gaming Case: Get trusted protection with heat-dissipating technology for the latest Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices.

Gaming Glass Privacy Guard: Protect your smartphone screen while putting an end to visual hacking with landscape mode privacy technology.

The new OtterBox Power Swap Batteries will be available for purchase at otterbox.com starting June 15 for $59.95. Included are two battery units, a charging dock and mounting cages for Xbox Wireless Controllers. For more information on OtterBox gaming products, visit www.otterbox.com/gaming.

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.2 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. Now, OtterBox consumers can get in on the giving with us. With every case purchase, consumers can designate $1 to be donated to one of our nonprofit partners. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving.

1 Helps protect the grip exterior against many common bacteria. It does not protect you or the controller.

2 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jul. 2020

