OtterBox Showcases Elevation 14 Mug at Outdoor Retailer

"The Elevation Tumbler line-up continues to expand with new colors and sizes," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "Elevation Mug complements your daily routine, so you feel ready to take on an impromptu meeting or quick hike around the lake with your favorite morning beverage in hand."

Elevation 14 Mug features a compact size, new line of colors and a handle for added grip. Elevation 14 Mug is 100 percent stainless steel with an internal copper lining to keep hots hot and colds cold all day.

Also featured at Outdoor Retailer, OtterBox has expanded its soft cooler offerings with Trooper 12 – a new compact size, ready for every weekend picnic or sports game. Trooper 12 has up to 3-day ice retention, leakproof top and IP-66 rating to protect against dust and water. Trooper 12 comes with a bottle opener and can be accessorized with adjustable drink holder, drybox clip and more thanks to a convenient mounting system.

Elevation 14 Mug, $24.99, will be available soon and Trooper 12, $199.99, is available now at otterbox.com.

OtterBox is showcasing its full lineup of outdoor gear at Outdoor Retailer in Colorado, June 18 to 20 at booth #46085-UL. Stop by to see the product throughout the week and get coffee in the morning followed by a hosted panel discussion at 11 a.m. for the first two days of the show. For more information on OtterBox outdoor products, visit otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

SOURCE OtterBox

Related Links

https://www.otterbox.com

