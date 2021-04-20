OtterBox Unveils New Elite Case for New Apple iPads

A key feature of Symmetry Series 360 Elite is discrete storage for Apple Pencil that holds it securely against iPad for easy charging and pairing. The storage compartment slides out easily for removal and insertion of the Apple Pencil and sits flush against the case when there is no Apple Pencil installed for a seamless edge. The elegant Symmetry Series 360 Elite comes in either blue or gray and is designed to effortlessly transition from fun with the family to working professional.

Also for iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd gen) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th gen), the OtterBox Defender Series provides classic multilayer protection and a shield stand that keeps the screen protected when not in use or acts as a viewing stand for work and play.1 Defender Series Pro adds an extra layer of protection with bacteria fighting antimicrobial defense.2 For full 360-degree protection, OtterBox also offers Alpha Glass and Amplify Glass screen protection options.

OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Elite for iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd gen) is available now at Apple Stores, on apple.com and otterbox.com and is coming soon for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th gen). The full line of OtterBox cases, screen protection and power accessories for all of the latest Apple devices is on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. 3 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. Now, OtterBox consumers can get in on the giving with us. With every case purchase, consumers can designate $1 to be donated to one of our nonprofit partners. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 Symmetry Series 360 Elite and Defender Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock. 2 Helps protect the case exterior against many common bacteria. It does not protect you, the screen, primarily interior pieces or screen shield. OtterBox cases with antimicrobial protection are currently available in the U.S. only. 3 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2016 – July 2019

SOURCE OtterBox

Related Links

www.otterbox.com

