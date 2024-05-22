OtterBusiness Expands Hazardous Location Solution Portfolio

UL Solutions certified device integrated cases now available for iPhone 15 and iPad (10th generation)

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBusiness announces an expansion to its portfolio of products designed for hazardous locations, launching certified solutions for both iPhone 15 and iPad (10th generation). Defender Series XT Division 2 for iPhone 15 and Defender Series Division 2 for iPad (10th generation) are certified by UL Solutions to safeguard end-user technology in hazardous work environments for increased peace of mind when deployed in these locations. As OtterBusiness's latest industrial focused solutions, these cases were developed to increase workplace safety, device interconnectivity and maximize efficiency.

OtterBusiness announces an expansion to its portfolio of products designed for hazardous locations, launching certified solutions for both iPhone 15 and iPad (10th generation). Defender Series XT Division 2 for iPhone 15 and Defender Series Division 2 for iPad (10th generation) are certified by UL Solutions to safeguard end-user technology in hazardous work environments for increased peace of mind when deployed in these locations.

Defender Series XT Division 2 for iPhone 15 and Defender Series Division 2 for iPad (10th generation) are ultra-rugged cases engineered for demanding work environments and are ideal for use in industries such as oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing and designated class facilities where chemicals, dust and heavy machinery are present.

This expansion builds on OtterBusiness's existing line of cases developed for hazardous locations offering an array of crucial features to enhance safety for workers, ensure seamless connectivity and maximize worksite productivity. Defender Series XT Division 2 for iPhone 15 is a fully integrated solution ready for immediate deployment in the field. The solution is compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories.1 Defender Series Division 2 for iPad (10th generation) is a fully integrated solution with a screen protector and shield stand.2

Both solutions feature a tether mounting point that helps prevent drops in hazardous locations as well as:

Multi-layer protection (with raised edges that protect camera and screen)

Port covers

Easily identifiable industrial black and yellow visual verification markings.

"The expansion of our industrial grade products is a testament to the partnerships we have developed with leading voices in this space," said OtterBusiness Chief Commercial Officer Berkley Fuller. "With each product innovation we launch, our goal is to make sure we are providing the right solutions that will increase worker safety while also working to produce greater efficiencies for those utilizing digital-based workflows in these hazardous locations."

Available in the United States and Canada, Defender Series XT Division 2 for iPhone 15 and Defender Series Division 2 for iPad (10th generation) are both certified by UL Solutions for the following designations:

Class I (presence of flammable gases or vapors), Division 2, Groups A, B, C, and D

Class II (presence of combustible dust), Division 2, Groups F and G

Class III (presence of easily ignitable fibers or flyings)

To learn more about the Defender Series XT Division 2 cases for iPhone 15 and Defender Series Division 2 cases for iPad (10th generation) and how these cases will impact industrial work environments, visit OtterBusiness.com.

About OtterBusiness

OtterBusiness is the commercial division of Otter Products, LLC the creator of OtterBox, the No. 1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. OtterBusiness is dedicated to bold innovation and bringing industry leading solutions for businesses, schools and governments to market. We are committed to activating business solutions that break barriers and empower our customers and partners to unlock their full potential.

At the center of every OtterBusiness innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBusiness grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit OtterBox.com/GivingBack.

For more information, visit OtterBusiness.com.

1MagSafe chargers and accessories are a separate purchase and are not certified for use in hazardous locations.

2The shield stand for Defender Series Division 2 for iPad (10th generation) and is not a part of the certification for this product.

SOURCE OtterBusiness