Ottobock Celebrates a Landmark Year of Movement Events, Community Impact, and Global Paralympic Support

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ottobock North America, a world leader in prosthetics, orthotics, and innovative mobility solutions, is celebrating a milestone year of community movement events, national partnerships, and expanded support for adaptive athletes across the United States and Canada. Through programs like Full Circle Movement and the company's exclusive Running Clinics, Ottobock brought hands-on education, mobility opportunities, and technical expertise to hundreds of people with limb loss and limb difference, further cementing its role as the global authority in adaptive sports.

Ottobock North America hosts a Running Clinic in Frisco, TX for high-performing prosthetic users looking to take their adaptive movement to the next level.

This year's impact spanned coast to coast. Ottobock hosted nine major community movement events, including Full Circle Movement gatherings in Ypsilanti (MI), Tempe (AZ) in partnership with Desert Challenge Games, Torrance (CA) in partnership with Angel City Games, and San Antonio (TX) in partnership with Texas Parasport Games, as well as a standalone Running Clinic in Frisco (TX) at the Elite Performance Training facility, a practice space for the Dallas Cowboys and other top-tier athletes. Full Circle Movement also reached the Canadian community with events in Richmond (BC), Burlington (ON), Calgary (AB), Ottawa (ON).

Across these events, Ottobock supported:

200+ participants

125+ prosthesis trials

128 volunteers

168 CEU attendees

"The growth of Full Circle Movement in Canada is making a clear impact," said Mick Pearce, Senior Clinical Manager of Ottobock Canada's PCS team. "These events promote access to advanced prosthetic technology, strengthen clinical skill, and give patients practical opportunities to advance their mobility. Seeing that progress firsthand shows how vital this work is for our communities."

Each event welcomed new and experienced prosthesis users, local clinicians, caregivers, and allies, offering education, peer connection, product trials, and individualized mobility support, all guided by Ottobock clinicians, product specialists, and athlete ambassadors.

A Year of Momentum and Meaningful Partnerships

Full Circle Movement events expanded strategically alongside partners:

Texas Parasport Games and Ottobock empowered the amputee community in San Antonio, drawing more than 20 prosthesis users, 36 volunteers, and clinicians who earned 23 continuing education credits during hands-on programming.

and Ottobock empowered the amputee community in San Antonio, drawing more than 20 prosthesis users, 36 volunteers, and clinicians who earned 23 continuing education credits during hands-on programming. Eastern Michigan University hosted a record-setting event in Ypsilanti, welcoming 34 participants and providing CEUs to 34 clinicians.

hosted a record-setting event in Ypsilanti, welcoming 34 participants and providing CEUs to 34 clinicians. Desert Challenge Games hosted Ottobock's Full Circle Movement activation in Tempe, AZ, where adaptive athletes trialed state-of-the-art prosthetic technology alongside the annual competition.

hosted Ottobock's Full Circle Movement activation in Tempe, AZ, where adaptive athletes trialed state-of-the-art prosthetic technology alongside the annual competition. Torrance, CA, saw strong engagement through the Angel City Games organization, which supported volunteer staffing and community outreach.

Rounding out the year, Ottobock delivered its Running Clinic in Frisco, TX, an exclusive, hands-on experience designed to introduce proper running techniques, offer running specific prosthesis trials, and build confidence for both novice and seasoned runners alike. This event took place in partnership with the Elite Performance Training facility, which offered a world-class experience and resources that helped take participants to the next level, some that are chasing Paralympic dreams.

"The most powerful part of every event isn't the running blades or the drills, it's the community," said Lucas Crisanti, CPO and lead coach for Ottobock's movement programs. "Watching people step into new possibilities, encourage each other, and remember what their bodies are capable of is the reason we show up. Being a coach in these spaces is an honor. Every participant, whether they're taking their first steps or chasing new goals, inspires us to keep pushing the world forward through movement. Sport is a universal language, movement is medicine, and we play a part in making sure that anyone who wants to join in has the chance."

A Legacy of Paralympic Support, and a Look Ahead

While strengthening its community footprint in North America, Ottobock continues its unparalleled global service to athletes. Since 1988, Ottobock has proudly served as the sole technical service provider for all Paralympians worldwide, delivering repairs, maintenance, and technical expertise at no cost to athletes.

That legacy continues on the road to:

Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics : where Ottobock will again operate the world's largest free repair service for adaptive equipment.

: where Ottobock will again operate the world's largest free repair service for adaptive equipment. Los Angeles 2028 Summer Paralympics: marking a historic home game for Ottobock's North American headquarters and U.S.-based team.

Empowering Movement, Together

Across elite competition and grassroots community programs, Ottobock's mission remains the same: to democratize mobility, expand access to adaptive sports, and bring people together through movement.

"Every clinic, every fitting, every repair… this work fuels our mission," said Scott Schneider, Head of Government & Medical Affairs and Future Development at Ottobock North America. "These moments are where innovation meets real life. Walking alongside athletes at every level reminds us why access, advocacy, and continued investment in adaptive sports matter so deeply. The impact we've seen this year is only the beginning. We're committed to pushing mobility forward, expanding opportunities for every community we serve, and setting the standard for what adaptive support should look like on the road to Milano Cortina 2026 and LA 2028."

With a landmark year complete and two major Paralympic Games on the horizon, Ottobock is poised to continue shaping the future of adaptive sports through innovation, partnership, and unwavering community investment.

