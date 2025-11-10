Taste of Bionics - Ottobock launches podcast hosted by Ranga Yogeshwar

A platform for international experts at the interface between humans and technology.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedTech company Ottobock launched its new podcast — Taste of Bionics, on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. In an inspiring series of interviews, Ranga Yogeshwar speaks with experts who have unique insights into bionics and the connection between humans and technology. As a science journalist and physicist, Ranga Yogeshwar is known for communicating complex scientific topics in an understandable, approachable, and passionate manner.

"Taste of Bionics provides an initial, curious take on the world of bionics, exploring what a future in which humans and technology will work ever closer together might look like," he says. "This podcast is not just about technological innovation. It's about the stories of the people behind it: how they use technology to improve lives, and what ideas they have for our shared future. We will be discussing the medical, technological and social opportunities that this brings."

A taste of the future

In each of the eight episodes, released biweekly on popular podcast platforms and YouTube, guests will discuss cutting-edge topics at the interface between people and technology. They include the very latest prosthetics, exoskeletons, neural interfaces, human-machine interaction, artificial intelligence and innovations in medical technology designed to improve lives.

Oliver Jakobi, CEO of Ottobock, says: "With Taste of Bionics, we have created a format that showcases extraordinary people and ideas. It is not your typical corporate podcast. Our goal is to make niche knowledge accessible while actively shaping the conversation around human-technology interaction. Each episode is designed to inform, inspire, and spark curiosity about the future. We're delighted that Ranga Yogeshwar is giving the podcast a powerful voice."

Guests who are pushing boundaries

The guest for the opening episode was John McFall, a British specialist in traumatology and orthopedics, a former Paralympic sprinter and the first member of ESA's astronaut reserve with a physical disability. In conversation with Ranga Yogeshwar, McFall shares the challenges and turning points in his life, starting with the amputation of his right leg after a motorcycle accident at the age of 19 in Thailand. He describes how endurance, resilience and innovative medical technology have enabled him to succeed time and time again in overcoming boundaries and blazing new trails.

His latest milestone marks a historic step in space exploration: John McFall is the first person with a physical disability to receive ESA's medical mission-ready status to potentially go on a long-duration mission to the International Space Station. This achievement is part of ESA's 'Fly!' project, an initiative that explores how astronauts with physical disabilities could take part in future missions, with the broader goal of making space travel more inclusive. Together with ESA and Ottobock, McFall is working on further developing his prostheses for a possible mission to the ISS. In the podcast, he explains the special functions prostheses must perform at zero gravity, including during daily training and when undertaking practical tasks on board the Space Station.

About Ottobock

The global medtech champion Ottobock combines over 100 years of tradition with outstanding innovation in the fields of prosthetics, neuro-orthotics and exoskeletons. Ottobock develops innovative fitting solutions for people with limited mobility and drives the digitalisation of the industry. Founded in Berlin in 1919, the company with around 9,100 employees is active in more than 140 countries today. It operates the largest patient care network with around 380 locations worldwide. With a strong R&D quota in the products and components business and more than 2,500 patent applications and submissions, Ottobock is shaping the human bionics landscape of the future. The mission of improving people's freedom of movement, quality of life and independence is deeply rooted in the company's DNA – as is its social commitment: Ottobock has been a partner and supporter of the Paralympic Games since 1988.

