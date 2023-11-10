Oukitel Introduces C32 Smartphone in Turkey with Ample Storage and a Large Battery

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oukitel, one of the world's leading manufacturers of rugged mobile phones, has surprised Turkish users with its stylish C32 everyday smartphone. Featuring a generous 5150 mAh battery along with up to 16 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM storage, the C32 smartphone is designed to significantly improve users' mobile experience.

The phone is 6.517-inch in display, and comes in three colors that cater to individual preferences: sky blue, purple, and space black. The sky blue option, in particular, with its elegant sapphire-like appearance, stands out among the three. Additionally, the phone is slim and lightweight, measuring 164.5x76x9.2mm in dimensions and weighing just 198g.

Notably, the C32 smartphone boasts impressive storage and battery capacity, making it an excellent choice among everyday mobile devices. Running on an octa-core T606 processor, the device delivers reliable performance that is complemented by its 8GB of RAM. Users can expand the RAM up to 16GB through virtual allocation, ensuring that the device can handle multiple tasks with ease. The C32's 128GB internal storage is generous, but for those who need more space, it can be further expanded by up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Equipped with a powerful 5150mAh battery, the C32 smartphone ensures long-lasting usage that eliminates the need for frequent recharging. In addition to that, the phone features a 20MP main camera for capturing high-quality photos, and a 5MP front camera that takes stunning selfies and crystal-clear video calls.

Adding to its impressive major features, the C32 also offers a range of useful additional features. With dual SIM card support, users can easily manage personal and professional contacts on one device. Plus, the four navigation systems - GPS, Galileo, Glonass, and Beidou - provide accurate positioning for users on the move.

Turkish users are now having the convenience of purchasing the C32 smartphone with KVK Warranty from both online platforms or physical stores, and they can also enjoy an exclusive discount for the phone.

About OUKITEL

OUKITEL is a high-tech corporate brand of "Shenzhen Yunji Intelligent Technology Co., LTD" based in Shenzhen, China. This company integrates research and development, design, production, sales and after-sales service. With a partner network of more than 130 dealers in 60 countries, OUKITEL products are distributed throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America.

