Our Fairylands①--It's a land of Spirits

News provided by

Sichuan International Communication Center

03 Dec, 2023, 22:13 ET

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sichuan, honored "Land of Abundance," is a dream land for people and a paradise for all things. As one of the world's 36 biodiversity hotspots, the vitality of Sichuan is not only embodied in its cities but also in a poetic coexistence between man and nature.

This is home to over 300 species of national key protected wild animals, 1.944 billion cubic meters of forest stock, 55 wetland parks, and nearly 1,400 rivers...

Continue Reading
The land of spirits
The land of spirits

On October 12, 2021, at the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, China officially designated its first group of national parks. This includes the Three-River-Source National Park, the Giant Panda National Park, the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park, the National Park of Hainan Tropical Rainforest, and the Wuyishan National Park.

Up to now,the country has outlined plans for three national parks in Sichuan Province. The first to be established was the Giant Panda National Park. The Ruoergai National Park was approved to be established. Additionally, the Gongga Mountain National Park has been included in the spatial layout scheme of national parks.

Sichuan International Communication Center and Wuliangye Group are set to launch bilingual documentaries titled "Exploring National Parks: Our Fairylands". Tracing the footsteps of renowned bloggers, overseas climbers, travel writers, and photographers, we will delve deep into the Ruoergai National Park, the Gongga Mountain National Park, and the Giant Panda National Park. Through their perspectives, China's rich and magnificent landscapes, along with its diverse flora and fauna resources, are able to be appreciated, recorded, and narrated, thus showcasing the story of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

Located on the northeastern edge of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the The first episode,"WildYak: The Land of Spirits",from theseries "Exploring National Parks: Our Fairylands"introduces the ongoing development of Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve is situated in Ruoergai County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province.

Joined by @WildYak, a well-known Tibetan blogger,we will witness diverse stories and reflections throughout the establishment of Ruoergai National Park. We will also hear his narratives on the infinite potential of this grassland, and search for their various expectations and answers to the national park.

Click here to watch the Video: 
https://youtu.be/KeBdfnX31Rw 

Media Contact
Jiawei Zhang
+86-15184492367
605443401@qq.com

SOURCE Sichuan International Communication Center

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.