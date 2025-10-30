Trees are like my kids

On the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, we present a special bilingual micro-documentary series called Xinjiang: The Place I Call Home. Let us follow the camera across the Tianshan Mountains to see the dynamic development sweeping through this vast land, listen to the true stories of local people building their lives and working together with shared purpose in this cherished soil, and witness how the changes in their hometown intertwine with the nation's aspirations.

Kekeya, located on the northwestern edge of the Taklamakan Desert, China's largest desert, is a major source of sandstorms in Xinjiang. In the 1980s, Imam Mamat, first director of the Kekeya Three-North Shelterbelt Management Station, took part in the Kekeya Afforestation Project, an effort to which he has dedicated over three decades of his life. He said, "Trees are like my kids."

Autonomous Driving, Steering Towards the Future

A news report from en.qstheory.cn: Sci-tech innovation is the core element for developing new quality productive forces. In China today, such...
Commercial Spaceflight: The New Force Connecting Earth and Space

A news report from en.qstheory.cn Sci-tech innovation is the core element for developing new quality productive forces. In China today, such...
