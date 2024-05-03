Our Home accelerates growth with strategic acquisition of Sonoma Creamery

The Better-For-You Snack Family Adds A Storied Snack Brand

BOONTON, N.J., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Home , the family of brands providing delicious, wholesome snacks to communities throughout the U.S., announces the successful acquisition of Sonoma Creamery. This move significantly scales Our Home's existing platform and footprint across the country, further expanding its ability to provide great quality snacks at a great value to its customers.

"This acquisition expands Our Home into the cheese snack category, reinforcing our position as a leading independent better-for-you snacking platform," says Aaron Greenwald, Founder and CEO of Our Home. "Sonoma has a 90+ year history in the cheese business and its quality of products and manufacturing process delivers the best tasting and most premium cheese snack on the market."

Sonoma Creamery was founded in 1931 in Sonoma, California as a fresh cheese producer. In 2014, they began making crispy, crunchy snacks by baking cheese using only rBST-free milk and the best all-natural ingredients. Their innovative baked cheese snack line includes various Cheese Crisps and Cheese O's, all of which are gluten-free certified and high in protein. Each flavor is delicious on their own as a snack, with spreads and dips, or as a topping, coming packaged in premium, resealable and portable packaging.

Our Home has gained the production facility and warehouse in Sonoma, CA. The platform now has eight total manufacturing facilities across the country. This empowers Our Home to deliver across snacking categories, driving streamlined and substantial growth. This acquisition significantly enhances Our Home's product offerings, reinforcing Our Home's commitment to offering innovative and health-conscious products to its better-for-you-driven customers.

About Our Home

Our Home is a leading, independent Better-For-You snack platform that provides delicious, wholesome snacks at a great value. Our Home strives to create nourishing snacks that offer a warm and welcoming sense of familiarity to communities, catering to every occasion and satisfying various cravings. This commitment is demonstrated through the company's ownership of production and manufacturing facilities spanning all snack sub-categories, and a portfolio of brands that currently includes Food Should Taste Good , Popchips , Real Food From The Ground Up , and YOU NEED THIS , and recently welcomed RW Garcia , Good Health and Sonoma Creamery brands. For more information on Our Home, visit www.our-home.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

