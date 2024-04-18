OUR HOME ACCELERATES GROWTH WITH STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS

The Better-For-You Family of Snack Brands Adds Two New Manufacturing Facilities

BOONTON, N.J., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Home , the family of brands providing delicious, wholesome snacks to communities throughout the U.S., announces the successful acquisition from Utz Brands, Inc. of two new manufacturing plants and added production capabilities. This move significantly scales Our Home's existing platform and footprint across the country, further expanding its ability to provide great quality snacks at a great value to its customers.

"These acquisitions expand Our Home across potato chips, cheese puffs and popcorn, reinforcing our position as a leading independent better-for-you snacking platform," says Aaron Greenwald, Founder and CEO of Our Home. "We are proud to be building a platform and team that's dedicated to creating and delivering our products and promise to customers."

Our Home has gained production plants in Berlin, PA and Fitchburg, MA. The platform now has seven total manufacturing facilities across the country. This empowers Our Home to deliver across the largest salty sub-categories, driving streamlined and substantial growth.

The acquisition of these facilities significantly enhances Our Home's product offerings, reinforcing Our Home's commitment to offering innovative and health-conscious products to its better-for-you-driven customers.

About Our Home

Our Home is a leading, independent Better-For-You snack platform that provides delicious, wholesome snacks at a great value. Our Home strives to create nourishing snacks that offer a warm and welcoming sense of familiarity to communities, catering to every occasion and satisfying various cravings. This commitment is demonstrated through the company's ownership of production and manufacturing facilities spanning all snack sub-categories, and a portfolio of brands that currently includes Food Should Taste Good , Popchips , Real Food From The Ground Up , and YOU NEED THIS , and recently welcomed RW Garcia and Good Health brands.

